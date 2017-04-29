 

In which I sign up for a fanfiction challenge

Saturday, April 29th, 2017 09:57 am
[community profile] fffc (Froday Fanfiction Challenge - named after Frodo Baggins, apparently, in case any of the rest of you have a slight discomfort over the name, like I momentarily did) are doing a fic challenege for May which is to write a single sentence fic. I can manage one sentence a day, right? And I used to fic loads. So maybe this is a softer way of getting back into it...

This is the prompt table I have chosen - there are 3 to choose from - and I'm going to do Brig/Benton because I'm a big ol' soppy.

never again forever and a day out of time everyday magic lost and found first job
rain breakfast school movie dancing weekend
opportunity inspiration photostudio colours friendship memories
feelings evening moonshine party future dreamer
dark adventure singing questions cats silence
