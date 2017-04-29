In which I sign up for a fanfiction challengeSaturday, April 29th, 2017 09:57 am
miss_s_b
fffc (Froday Fanfiction Challenge - named after Frodo Baggins, apparently, in case any of the rest of you have a slight discomfort over the name, like I momentarily did) are doing a fic challenege for May which is to write a single sentence fic. I can manage one sentence a day, right? And I used to fic loads. So maybe this is a softer way of getting back into it...
This is the prompt table I have chosen - there are 3 to choose from - and I'm going to do Brig/Benton because I'm a big ol' soppy.
|never again
|forever and a day
|out of time
|everyday magic
|lost and found
|first job
|rain
|breakfast
|school
|movie
|dancing
|weekend
|opportunity
|inspiration
|photostudio
|colours
|friendship
|memories
|feelings
|evening
|moonshine
|party
|future
|dreamer
|dark
|adventure
|singing
|questions
|cats
|silence