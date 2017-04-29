The Blood is the Life for 29-04-2017Saturday, April 29th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Upvote: A new tech and politics podcast for the 2017 General Election
- From Ars Technica UK and Wired UK
- Brexit latest: GDP growth slumps to 0.3% in first quarter of 2017
- The myth of Conservative economic competence writ large.
- mfu_canteen | The Agents' New York: Part 3
- Reasons why DW is awesome: great big long tracts on the historical settings of TV shows (in this case, The Man From UNCLE), posted just in case someone might be interested (this is the 3rd part! The 1st one was about twice as long!)
- Meet The New Boss, Same As The Old Boss
- On how giving a service app worker a low score might mean they get fired.
- miss_s_b | A new reading group for West Yorkshire folks #GNUTerryPratchett
- I posted A new reading group for West Yorkshire folks #GNUTerryPratchett to my dreamwidth blog
- I read Lethbridge-Stewart: The Schizoid Earth (#2) - here's my review on Goodreads
- tl;dr: I liked it.
- Instagram photo: All I am to her is a mattress
- miss_s_b | If you follow any #ActuallyAutistic people online, you may have seen some upset recently
- Late night angry blogging is the best kind of blogging... In which I complain about channel 4 and so-called autism "experts".
- miss_s_b | In which I sign up for a fanfiction challenge
- I used to fic loads. I haven't done it for a while. This is for a one sentence fic every day in may. I can do one sentence, right?
- gallifrey_times | GT for Saturday the 29th of April 2017
- There's activity in the ficcing comms, cap'n!