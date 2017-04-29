 

The Blood is the Life for 29-04-2017

Saturday, April 29th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Upvote: A new tech and politics podcast for the 2017 General Election
From Ars Technica UK and Wired UK
Brexit latest: GDP growth slumps to 0.3% in first quarter of 2017
The myth of Conservative economic competence writ large.
mfu_canteen | The Agents' New York: Part 3
Reasons why DW is awesome: great big long tracts on the historical settings of TV shows (in this case, The Man From UNCLE), posted just in case someone might be interested (this is the 3rd part! The 1st one was about twice as long!)
Meet The New Boss, Same As The Old Boss
On how giving a service app worker a low score might mean they get fired.
miss_s_b | A new reading group for West Yorkshire folks #GNUTerryPratchett
I posted A new reading group for West Yorkshire folks #GNUTerryPratchett to my dreamwidth blog
I read Lethbridge-Stewart: The Schizoid Earth (#2) - here's my review on Goodreads
tl;dr: I liked it.
Instagram
Instagram photo: All I am to her is a mattress
miss_s_b | If you follow any #ActuallyAutistic people online, you may have seen some upset recently
Late night angry blogging is the best kind of blogging... In which I complain about channel 4 and so-called autism "experts".
miss_s_b | In which I sign up for a fanfiction challenge
I used to fic loads. I haven't done it for a while. This is for a one sentence fic every day in may. I can do one sentence, right?
gallifrey_times | GT for Saturday the 29th of April 2017
There's activity in the ficcing comms, cap'n!
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.






Flattr this

Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags