 

Thin Ice

Sunday, April 30th, 2017 01:43 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling happy
Look, I was going to do a long and pretentious post about this episode, and the deeper politics of it, and the subtleties of Pearl Mackie's performance... but like an idiot I squeed on Twitter first, and first Sarah Dollard and then Pearl Mackie replied to me, so I've been all "AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH" all evening, so I'm just going to do a list:
  • How well did they handle race in that? I mean the whole "History is a whitewash" line!

  • How well did Bill handle the moral ambiguities of the Doctor in that? She's a PERSON, not a PLOT DEVICE and this is beautiful and glorious!

  • The look on Bill's face when Tiny was freed... My God. That girl can ACT.

  • The British Empire is literally built on shit. This might be a subtle metaphor maybe?

  • I think we have a definite answer to whether or not it is OK to punch racists.


Now, some idiots people have been moaning on twitter and elsewhere about how their beloved show has been taken over by SJWs, who have to bring icky lefty SJW politics into everything, and it's disgusting, and Old Doctor Who never had politics in it, and they'll never watch it again... To them I say the following:

What sodding show have YOU been watching the last 54 years????

Because, honestly, the second ever story in Doctor Who history is him trying to introduce democracy to cavemen instead of a dictatorship. The third one is him trying to encourage pacifists to rise up and overthrow their oppressors - literally asking an entire race to become warriors for social justice. In the Green Death he and Jo and a bunch of hippies save the world from an evil nasty polluting multinational corporation with Quorn. In the Horns of Nimon he and Romana overthrow a corrupt regime that practises human sacrifice. In Vengeance on Varos he gives an entire shellshocked society freedom of choice for the first time ever. In Happiness Patrol he and Ace bring down an authoritarian government. The entire sodding Cartmel Era is about the poison of racism, as is every single dalek story ever written. As my friend Keir put it he's the original social justice warrior. If it's taken you till today to get that, how stupid and/or racist must you be?

Anyway, I thought Thin Ice was bloody fabulous, I love when Doctor Who stays true to it's SJW roots, and I can't wait for next week :)
Date: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 01:22 am (UTC)
malmo58: (Default)
From: [personal profile] malmo58
Excellent post.

Date: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 01:30 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Mood: Grateful)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Thank you

Date: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 03:08 am (UTC)
sir_guinglain: (Default)
From: [personal profile] sir_guinglain
I was annoyed by the historian on Twitter saying the 'blackness' line was inaccurate - even if it's exaggerated, there were many non-white people in London (we're only 30 years away or less, in 1814, from the first Afro-Caribbean MP) and we're seeing everything through Bill's eyes - the visibility has to be there to reflect its impact on and importance to her, and that it should be important to us.

Date: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 05:25 am (UTC)
st_aurafina: (DW: Seven)
From: [personal profile] st_aurafina
how their beloved show has been taken over by SJWs, who have to bring icky lefty SJW politics into everything, and it's disgusting, and Old Doctor Who never had politics in it

I was just opening my mouth (or more rightly, cracking my typing knuckles) but you said what I wanted to say. Yes, he's the original social justice warrior. There have always been political statements. (What the hell do they thing Happiness Patrol was?)

Date: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 06:23 am (UTC)
norfolkian: Holtzmann from Ghostbusters licking a gun (Default)
From: [personal profile] norfolkian
I have since people on Facebook making similar comments about Star Trek (yet another reason to stay away from Facebook). As someone who is watching Original Series for the first time, I'm starting to wonder if these people have ever seen any Star Trek!

Date: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 07:02 am (UTC)
solarbird: (zoe-and-doctor-who)
From: [personal profile] solarbird
Without hitting deeper in because we're behind, I really need to get caught up with Doctor Who.

Date: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 08:33 am (UTC)
londonkds: (BLOOD AND TITTIES FOR LORD CHIBNALL!!! ()
From: [personal profile] londonkds
I saw one of these people screaming about how every episode this season has had "anti-white" content and cannot imagine what he was talking about. The only thing I can think of is that "Smile" had that character who was killed off in the pre-title sequence who was Asian and obvkously in some level of authority, and "The Pilot" had inter-racial romance.

Date: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 08:54 am (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
My favorite was the guy who said "BBC, you've lost another viewer!" who lives in Florida. Probably not paying a licence fee anyway then, were ya, lad.
