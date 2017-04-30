The Blood is the Life for 30-04-2017Sunday, April 30th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Jennie Rigg’s review of Perfect Remains
- I read Perfect Remains (D.I. Callanach, #1) - here's my review on Goodreads
- Gender and verbs across 100,000 stories: a tidy analysis – Variance Explained
- This is fascinating.
- Driver reveals ONE SIMPLE TRICK to avoid ALL speeding fines and penalty points
- Almost worthy of NewsThump, this one.
- PSA: If you opened your PayPal account before you were 18, close it now.
- I'm pretty sure this doesn't apply to me because I'm oooooold, but it might to some of you.
- The scandal of CSI, the little-known loophole used to deny EU citizens permanent residency
- "without a valid CSI the years spent in the UK do not count towards permanent residence" - so you can have been actually living here, bringing up children, everything, but not actually been "resident" under the terms the government accepts.
- Theresa May's 'poisonous propaganda' about immigrants fuels violent hate crime, says Tim Farron | The Independent
- Doctor Who writer on the importance of diversity on television
- ... both in front of and behind the camera.
- miss_s_b | Thin Ice
- I started off reviewing Thin Ice and then segued into ranting lots about people who moan about SJWs ruining Who
- gallifrey_times | GT for Sunday the 30th May 2017
- As usual, lots of show reactions today
no subjectDate: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 11:00 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 11:27 am (UTC)
Who puts a rule like that in place? What kind of monster do you have to be?