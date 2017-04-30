 

The Blood is the Life for 30-04-2017

Sunday, April 30th, 2017 11:00 am
Jennie Rigg’s review of Perfect Remains
I read Perfect Remains (D.I. Callanach, #1) - here's my review on Goodreads
Gender and verbs across 100,000 stories: a tidy analysis – Variance Explained
This is fascinating.
Driver reveals ONE SIMPLE TRICK to avoid ALL speeding fines and penalty points
Almost worthy of NewsThump, this one.
PSA: If you opened your PayPal account before you were 18, close it now.
I'm pretty sure this doesn't apply to me because I'm oooooold, but it might to some of you.
The scandal of CSI, the little-known loophole used to deny EU citizens permanent residency
"without a valid CSI the years spent in the UK do not count towards permanent residence" - so you can have been actually living here, bringing up children, everything, but not actually been "resident" under the terms the government accepts.
Theresa May's 'poisonous propaganda' about immigrants fuels violent hate crime, says Tim Farron | The Independent
Doctor Who writer on the importance of diversity on television
... both in front of and behind the camera.
miss_s_b | Thin Ice
I started off reviewing Thin Ice and then segued into ranting lots about people who moan about SJWs ruining Who
gallifrey_times | GT for Sunday the 30th May 2017
As usual, lots of show reactions today
Date: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 11:00 am (UTC)
flaviomatani: (the wall hammer landscape)
From: [personal profile] flaviomatani
Crikey. I wasn't even aware of that CSI thing. Grr....

Date: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 11:27 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Mood: Sorry)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
It's such a xenophobic bag of arse I can't even >:(

Who puts a rule like that in place? What kind of monster do you have to be?
