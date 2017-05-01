 

The Blood is the Life for 01-05-2017

Monday, May 1st, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
No, polling companies aren’t trying to turn us into fascists
"The question about a strong leader isn’t what should be worrying you, it’s how people answer it."
dw100 | Challenge #651: censor
In which I wrote a very silly Two/Jamie fic
No matter how cool superblack activated charcoal food looks, it's a bad idea
... especially if you're on any kind of medication, including The Pill.
Excellent Twitter thread: "I have been thinking about the "strong and stable" mantra, in the context of my mum, who thinks Theresa May is great."
Really, really ought to be a blog post, though.
Theresa May Says There Are "Many Complex Reasons" Why Nurses Use Food Banks
... because to be referred to a food bank you have to be assessed as being too poor to afford food. That's complex, apparently. I mean, sure, the reasons people are poor are complex, but that's one step removed, and doesn't actually help them obtain food.
Instagram Photo
In position for the #TourDeYorkshire - they're closing off the road
Instagram Photo
The ceremonial moving of the bollards #TourDeYorkshire
Instagram photo
They're all waving at us from the VIP cars #TourDeYorkshire
Instagram Photo
The camera helicopter went right over my head #TourDeYorkshire
Instagram Photo
We saw some many VIPs #TourDeYorkshire
Instagram Photo
And LOADS of coppers #TourDeYorkshire
Instagram Photo
The leading pack as they passed us #TourDeYorkshire
Instagram Photo
And then loads more cyclists #TourDeYorkshire
Instagram Photo
Alllllll the cyclists, so many cyclists. Not hand in hand, tho. #TourDeYorkshire
I can't get over this photo from a Beatles concert.
All you need is love.
Black fox of Halifax: One of UK's rarest animals spotted on a garden wall - now there's hope of a breeding pair
So adorable!
Christopher Lee reads The Hound of Death and other short stories by Agatha Christie on Audible
Christopher Lee reading Agatha Christie short stories? I'll be in my bunk
Turkish authorities block Wikipedia without giving reason
Another sign of creeping authoritarianism
Today's FAZ report on May's disastrous dinner with Juncker - briefed by senior Commission sources - is absolutely damning.
Look, I'm sorry to link to a long twitter thread twice in one day, but this is really important. May has no idea what she's doing, no respect for her opponents, and is blithely incompetent. At some point the country is going to wake up to this, probably, if I'm honest, after it's too late. Then the abhorrence British people show to Blair will be as nothing to what May will get. In ten years' time, nobody will admit to having voted for brexit, May will be despised, and Cameron, who started all this, will still be strolling along humming his little hum, because he's been a jammy bastard all his life, so why stop now?
As an addendum to that twitter thread, here is a more detailed look at why May is behaving like this
"It worked before! Why can't it work again?!"
You can see the thought process, and it's so bloody stupid, but she'll never admit it till it's too late... We're absolutely fucked.
solarbird | yep I'm still going on about this
A helpful post for those of us who use Dreamwidth on Mobile phones
Date: Monday, May 1st, 2017 10:24 am (UTC)
flaviomatani: (Default)
From: [personal profile] flaviomatani
Too many interesting links! :) (this is not a criticism :) )

Looking at the twitter feed re parents supporting the whole 'strong and stable' fallacy. A little bit depressing. It probably applies to all of us that we are blind to our privilege, whatever small or large portion of it in whichever way we may have.

The whole May/Brexit/election gets more and more depressing by the day.

Loved the Beatles gig pic. Humans have been human * for far longer than expressing those emotions was legal.

(* and a little more, and a little less, but that's another, very different thread of conversation)

Date: Monday, May 1st, 2017 10:29 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
It probably applies to all of us that we are blind to our privilege, whatever small or large portion of it in whichever way we may have

Almost certainly, but recognising that is likely to be the case, and trying to fight it, will probably help.

The whole May/Brexit/election gets more and more depressing by the day.

You're not kidding.
