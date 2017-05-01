The Blood is the Life for 01-05-2017Monday, May 1st, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- No, polling companies aren’t trying to turn us into fascists
- "The question about a strong leader isn’t what should be worrying you, it’s how people answer it."
- dw100 | Challenge #651: censor
- In which I wrote a very silly Two/Jamie fic
- No matter how cool superblack activated charcoal food looks, it's a bad idea
- ... especially if you're on any kind of medication, including The Pill.
- Excellent Twitter thread: "I have been thinking about the "strong and stable" mantra, in the context of my mum, who thinks Theresa May is great."
- Really, really ought to be a blog post, though.
- Theresa May Says There Are "Many Complex Reasons" Why Nurses Use Food Banks
- ... because to be referred to a food bank you have to be assessed as being too poor to afford food. That's complex, apparently. I mean, sure, the reasons people are poor are complex, but that's one step removed, and doesn't actually help them obtain food.
- Instagram Photo
- In position for the #TourDeYorkshire - they're closing off the road
- Instagram Photo
- The ceremonial moving of the bollards #TourDeYorkshire
- Instagram photo
- They're all waving at us from the VIP cars #TourDeYorkshire
- Instagram Photo
- The camera helicopter went right over my head #TourDeYorkshire
- Instagram Photo
- We saw some many VIPs #TourDeYorkshire
- Instagram Photo
- And LOADS of coppers #TourDeYorkshire
- Instagram Photo
- The leading pack as they passed us #TourDeYorkshire
- Instagram Photo
- And then loads more cyclists #TourDeYorkshire
- Instagram Photo
- Alllllll the cyclists, so many cyclists. Not hand in hand, tho. #TourDeYorkshire
- I can't get over this photo from a Beatles concert.
- All you need is love.
- Black fox of Halifax: One of UK's rarest animals spotted on a garden wall - now there's hope of a breeding pair
- So adorable!
- Christopher Lee reads The Hound of Death and other short stories by Agatha Christie on Audible
- Christopher Lee reading Agatha Christie short stories? I'll be in my bunk
- Turkish authorities block Wikipedia without giving reason
- Another sign of creeping authoritarianism
- Today's FAZ report on May's disastrous dinner with Juncker - briefed by senior Commission sources - is absolutely damning.
- Look, I'm sorry to link to a long twitter thread twice in one day, but this is really important. May has no idea what she's doing, no respect for her opponents, and is blithely incompetent. At some point the country is going to wake up to this, probably, if I'm honest, after it's too late. Then the abhorrence British people show to Blair will be as nothing to what May will get. In ten years' time, nobody will admit to having voted for brexit, May will be despised, and Cameron, who started all this, will still be strolling along humming his little hum, because he's been a jammy bastard all his life, so why stop now?
- As an addendum to that twitter thread, here is a more detailed look at why May is behaving like this
- "It worked before! Why can't it work again?!"
You can see the thought process, and it's so bloody stupid, but she'll never admit it till it's too late... We're absolutely fucked.
- solarbird | yep I'm still going on about this
- A helpful post for those of us who use Dreamwidth on Mobile phones
- gallifrey_times | GT for Monday the 1st of May 2017
no subjectDate: Monday, May 1st, 2017 10:24 am (UTC)
Looking at the twitter feed re parents supporting the whole 'strong and stable' fallacy. A little bit depressing. It probably applies to all of us that we are blind to our privilege, whatever small or large portion of it in whichever way we may have.
The whole May/Brexit/election gets more and more depressing by the day.
Loved the Beatles gig pic. Humans have been human * for far longer than expressing those emotions was legal.
(* and a little more, and a little less, but that's another, very different thread of conversation)
no subjectDate: Monday, May 1st, 2017 10:29 am (UTC)
Almost certainly, but recognising that is likely to be the case, and trying to fight it, will probably help.
You're not kidding.