 

Beltane Viewing: The Wicker Man (1973)

Monday, May 1st, 2017 11:16 am
miss_s_b: (Fangirling: Lee)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
There are many excellent, occasionally scholarly, articles and listicles on The Wicker Man (The Grauniad has so many they even have a tag for it) but as this one came across my radar today, the most Wicker Manny of days, I thought I'd flag it up to you. That last is a beautifully detailed and well-researched love letter to one of my favourite films of all time.

If you haven't the stomach to read something that long, though, here are a few reasons why I think you should watch the film*, today especially:
  • It's the mother of all folk horror movies, and as The Grauniad told us yesterday, folk horror is trendy again. Go back to first principles and watch the type specimen.

  • The magnificent moral ambiguity of it: is Edward Woodward the good guy? Is Christopher Lee? I've met people who firmly cleave to both beliefs, and neither. Right to the last frame of the film it's possible to view it either way.

  • Partly because of the time it was made, and partly because of the enthusiasms and knowledge bases of the people involved (including Christopher Lee, who always has to put his expertise in on any film) the film is both more complex and far simpler than any of the people who made it think. It's both a complex, witty, and incredibly well-researched satire on modern paganism and how it's all really an invention of the Victorian aristocracy and it's a straight ahead police procedural whodunnit.

  • It's a comedy and a musical as well as a mystery and a horror film, and the songs are actually really good, and the jokes are funny; that said, the final scene is one of the best and most horrifying five minutes ever committed to celluloid.

  • Christopher Lee dressed as Cher. Snail Sex. And, of course, The Salmon of Knowledge.

  • Once you've seen and digested the original, you will be fully equipped to understand every nuance of the magnificent Muppet Wicker Man.

Watch the longest cut you can get hold of; the longer cuts make way more sense storywise and timewise, and have lots more interesting little bits of modern paganism to digest. Or, you know, don't watch The Wicker Man at all; I'm a liberal, I'm happy with you making your own choices.

But whatever you do today (as we used to say on the flyers for the Beltane Beer Festival when I worked at The Barge And Barrel) have a belting Beltane :)


* in the name of all that is holy, do not watch the sexist, bee-obsessed, Nicholas Cage remake. Or, if you do, don't say you weren't warned
Date: Monday, May 1st, 2017 11:41 am (UTC)
st_aurafina: Rainbow DNA (Default)
From: [personal profile] st_aurafina
It's a terrifying and weird movie, but so fascinating. And the ending is a shock, even when you know what's going to happen, you can see how it's all coming together and that makes it worse.

(Not the bees!)

Date: Monday, May 1st, 2017 11:48 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: Peter Falk as Columbo saying "just one more thing" (Fangirling: Columbo)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I honestly think Nick Cage watched one too many Eddie Izzard stand-up routines ("I like my men like I like my coffee: COVERED IN BEEEEEEEES!")

Date: Monday, May 1st, 2017 01:35 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] magister
Herewith, a review of said Nicolas Cage excresence.

https://magister.dreamwidth.org/16319.html


And one of Robin Hardy's sort of sequel.


https://magister.dreamwidth.org/15991.html



Edited Date: Monday, May 1st, 2017 01:41 pm (UTC)
