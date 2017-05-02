The Blood is the Life for 02-05-2017Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- miss_s_b | Beltane Viewing: The Wicker Man (1973)
- I posted Beltane Viewing: The Wicker Man (1973) to my dreamwidth blog
- The British Royal Family and the problem with Princesses
- This pretty much accords with my feelings. A gilded cage is still a cage.
- Instagram photo:
- There are two dogs in this photo (it's not just me Roxy uses as a mattress)…
- Julia Kingsford wrote something about her sister's #autism and how a job on an asparagus farm taught her she has super powers…
- In some ways this is a problematic cripspiration story, but it's so joyous and made me so happy...
- I read Alice (The Chronicles of Alice, #1) - here's my review on Goodreads
- tl;dr - I really loved it, but it's pretty horrific in places and not for everyone.
- Facebook helped advertisers target teens who feel “worthless” | Ars Technica
- Well of course they did.
- Facebook users warned not to share posts of missing children
- This is why I never share posts about missing children (or wives/girlfriends)
- Instagram photo:
- Roxy is Top Dog, making sure she's perched higher than everyone else (also carefully listening to what's going on in the kitchen in case food happens)
- Classic pop song titles as Steven King book covers
- Some of these are amazing; the artist is taking suggestions for more, too (see end of gallery)
- Cabinet Office responds to allegations of Prime Minister's Brexit "conflict of interest"
- Theresa's chats over the dinner table with hubby allegedly leading to him making much more money with brexit secrets. Allegedly.
- Steve Bell’s If ... Tony Blair's Lonely Hearts Club Band
- Steve Bell is so sharp, one of these days he's going to cut himself.
- What makes me tired when organising with middle class comrades
- The main way I have seen this manifest in my own political stuff is how volunteers within the Lib Dems treat paid staff. Volunteer management (mostly well-off retirees) are very sniffy towards people who take paid work with the party. Because having rent to pay but still taking a job far lower down the food chain than your qualifications merit is nothing like as big a commitment to the party as being snotty to people who have rent to pay...
- Psychology, Numeracy and Biases in Brexit | The Online Privacy Foundation
- Interesting research. Both sides cherry pick evidence to support their views, but Brexiteers significantly less likely to be numerate
- gallifrey_times | GT for Tuesday the 2nd of May 2017