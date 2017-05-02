 

The Blood is the Life for 02-05-2017

Tuesday, May 2nd, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b | Beltane Viewing: The Wicker Man (1973)
I posted Beltane Viewing: The Wicker Man (1973) to my dreamwidth blog
The British Royal Family and the problem with Princesses
This pretty much accords with my feelings. A gilded cage is still a cage.
Instagram photo:
There are two dogs in this photo (it's not just me Roxy uses as a mattress)…
Julia Kingsford wrote something about her sister's #autism and how a job on an asparagus farm taught her she has super powers…
In some ways this is a problematic cripspiration story, but it's so joyous and made me so happy...
I read Alice (The Chronicles of Alice, #1) - here's my review on Goodreads
tl;dr - I really loved it, but it's pretty horrific in places and not for everyone.
Facebook helped advertisers target teens who feel “worthless” | Ars Technica
Well of course they did.
Facebook users warned not to share posts of missing children
This is why I never share posts about missing children (or wives/girlfriends)
Instagram photo:
Roxy is Top Dog, making sure she's perched higher than everyone else (also carefully listening to what's going on in the kitchen in case food happens)
Classic pop song titles as Steven King book covers
Some of these are amazing; the artist is taking suggestions for more, too (see end of gallery)
Cabinet Office responds to allegations of Prime Minister's Brexit "conflict of interest"
Theresa's chats over the dinner table with hubby allegedly leading to him making much more money with brexit secrets. Allegedly.
Steve Bell’s If ... Tony Blair's Lonely Hearts Club Band
Steve Bell is so sharp, one of these days he's going to cut himself.
What makes me tired when organising with middle class comrades
The main way I have seen this manifest in my own political stuff is how volunteers within the Lib Dems treat paid staff. Volunteer management (mostly well-off retirees) are very sniffy towards people who take paid work with the party. Because having rent to pay but still taking a job far lower down the food chain than your qualifications merit is nothing like as big a commitment to the party as being snotty to people who have rent to pay...
Psychology, Numeracy and Biases in Brexit | The Online Privacy Foundation
Interesting research. Both sides cherry pick evidence to support their views, but Brexiteers significantly less likely to be numerate
