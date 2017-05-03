The Blood is the Life for 03-05-2017Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Prime Minister Theresa May visits Cornwall ahead of General Election
- This is the best liveblog of a political event I have ever seen
(as with all liveblogs, best enjoyed from the bottom up)
- Immigration questions for general election candidates – Migrants' Rights Network
- Any Lib Dems wanting to supply answers to these, I'm sure Lib Dem Voice would publish
- I read Doctor Who: The Legends of River Song - here's my review on Goodreads
- tl;dr it's five short stories; I loved one, really liked one, quite liked two, and hated one.
- Driving Miss Crazy: Britain's sexist driving licences | Life and style | The Guardian
- *headdesk headdesk headdesk*
- I read Red Queen (The Chronicles of Alice, #2) - here's my review on Goodreads
- tl;dr I really liked it, but not quite as much as Alice
- Why You Should Vote on Thursday
- (assuming you live somewhere there are elections on Thursday, anyway. I don't :( )
- Gender bias in open-source programming -- ScienceDaily
- "A study comparing acceptance rates of contributions from men and women in an open-source software community finds that, overall, women's contributions tend to be accepted more often than men's -- but when a woman's gender is identifiable, they are rejected more often."
- Tomorrow's World is back with Stephen Hawking and Brian Cox
- Needs more Maggie Philbin and Judith Hamm and less TERF-apologist Cox. Still, glad to see Hannah Fry involved. She's ace.
- Another membership milestone: Lib Dem membership reaches record high on eve of local elections
- dwfiction | One Sentence Fics For fffc: Covering Prompts for days one, two and three
- I've been ficcing again. Sorry.
- gallifrey_times | GT for Wednesday the 3rd of April 2017
- Some really interesting stuff today, including an old outtakes reel, that "win breakfast with the seven surviving doctors" competition, and TARDIS cat houses to buy :)
