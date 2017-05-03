 

The Blood is the Life for 03-05-2017

Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 11:00 am
Prime Minister Theresa May visits Cornwall ahead of General Election
This is the best liveblog of a political event I have ever seen (as with all liveblogs, best enjoyed from the bottom up)
Immigration questions for general election candidates – Migrants' Rights Network
Any Lib Dems wanting to supply answers to these, I'm sure Lib Dem Voice would publish
I read Doctor Who: The Legends of River Song - here's my review on Goodreads
tl;dr it's five short stories; I loved one, really liked one, quite liked two, and hated one.
Driving Miss Crazy: Britain's sexist driving licences | Life and style | The Guardian
*headdesk headdesk headdesk*
I read Red Queen (The Chronicles of Alice, #2) - here's my review on Goodreads
tl;dr I really liked it, but not quite as much as Alice
Why You Should Vote on Thursday
(assuming you live somewhere there are elections on Thursday, anyway. I don't :( )
Gender bias in open-source programming -- ScienceDaily
"A study comparing acceptance rates of contributions from men and women in an open-source software community finds that, overall, women's contributions tend to be accepted more often than men's -- but when a woman's gender is identifiable, they are rejected more often."
Tomorrow's World is back with Stephen Hawking and Brian Cox
Needs more Maggie Philbin and Judith Hamm and less TERF-apologist Cox. Still, glad to see Hannah Fry involved. She's ace.
Another membership milestone: Lib Dem membership reaches record high on eve of local elections
dwfiction | One Sentence Fics For fffc: Covering Prompts for days one, two and three
I've been ficcing again. Sorry.
gallifrey_times | GT for Wednesday the 3rd of April 2017
Some really interesting stuff today, including an old outtakes reel, that "win breakfast with the seven surviving doctors" competition, and TARDIS cat houses to buy :)
Date: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 12:59 pm (UTC)
dancefloorlandmine: (Hungry)
From: [personal profile] dancefloorlandmine
Hannah Fry is rather good. (And now I may have to remember to have another listen to some of the Curious Cases of Rutherford and Fry from Radio 4.)

Date: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 01:11 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
You can download those as a Podcast (and I do) and she is @FryRSquared on twitter :)

Date: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 01:20 pm (UTC)
dancefloorlandmine: (Hungry)
From: [personal profile] dancefloorlandmine
You can download those as a Podcast (and I do)

Yep, me too. [grin]

Date: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 04:05 pm (UTC)
vampwillow: My other car - Mazda MX-3 (car)
From: [personal profile] vampwillow
So if you remove the Mrs/Miss/Ms from a driving licence you effectively become male. hmmn. and it isn's as though your licence number doesn't already contain a gender marker anyway! (and 50 to month of birth)

Date: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 05:52 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
this has reminded me I need to sort mine out since it got nicked.

Date: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 05:42 pm (UTC)
ms_katonic: (Science!)
From: [personal profile] ms_katonic
TOMORROW'S WORLD IS BACK?? SWEET?

Brian Cox is a TERF apologist? Oh no. I had such hopes. :(

Date: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 05:51 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
He's married to TERF-In-Chief Gia

Date: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 10:29 pm (UTC)
vampwillow: skyline graphic (Default)
From: [personal profile] vampwillow
Oh dear. And that picture! Seven men, one woman, and if it is Hannah Fry they definitely need more women. Maggie's still around too.

Date: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 10:46 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yeah Maggie is still around and still feministing

Date: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 08:12 pm (UTC)
clanwilliam: (Default)
From: [personal profile] clanwilliam
"Seven surviving Doctors", not "the seven surviving Doctors" unless something awful has happened to Tom B and Eccleston in the past few hours!

Date: Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017 10:45 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Awwwww man I cocked up didn't i?
