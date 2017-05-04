The Blood is the Life for 04-05-2017Thursday, May 4th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Chechen authorities ‘summon parents to prison camps to kill their gay sons’
- This gets more horrific by the day.
- weekly_food_challenge | Challenge 16: Chickpeas: Nachos with Cheats' Salsa & Mojito Hummus
- a.k.a. What I Had For Lunch when I suddenly realised I hadn't posted anything for WFC and the next challenge was due.
- Fact-checking doesn’t ‘backfire,’ new study suggests
- The backfire effect may be a lot rarer than we're led to believe.
- REPORT: Bisexuals Face Biphobia at Doctor's Office, LGBT Groups
- ITV urged to 'empty chair' Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn over election debate snub
- New zinc battery competes with lithium-ion
- ... and is less prone to burny burny.
- Espionage Act: everything you need to know about the UK's act
- It’s the end of the world and we know it.
- Intentionally wrong lyric is intentional: Scientists in many disciplines see apocalypse, soon.
- Election expenses: CPS denies investigation delayed until after June 8
- There was a rumour going around yesterday that this would happen. The CPS are denying it.
- New password guidelines say everything we thought about passwords is wrong
- When they say "we" here, they mean "people who don't read XKCD", but still
- Wonder Woman Pairs With ThinkThin for Cross-Promotion
- Today in oh for fuck's sake news
- John Carpenter’s The Thing Board Game is a thing of beauty
- Looks basically like Themed Cluedo, but might be fun
- gallifrey_times | GT for Thursday the 4th of May 2017