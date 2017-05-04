 

The Blood is the Life for 04-05-2017

Thursday, May 4th, 2017 11:00 am
Chechen authorities ‘summon parents to prison camps to kill their gay sons’
This gets more horrific by the day.
weekly_food_challenge | Challenge 16: Chickpeas: Nachos with Cheats' Salsa & Mojito Hummus
a.k.a. What I Had For Lunch when I suddenly realised I hadn't posted anything for WFC and the next challenge was due.
Fact-checking doesn’t ‘backfire,’ new study suggests
The backfire effect may be a lot rarer than we're led to believe.
REPORT: Bisexuals Face Biphobia at Doctor's Office, LGBT Groups
ITV urged to 'empty chair' Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn over election debate snub
New zinc battery competes with lithium-ion
... and is less prone to burny burny.
Espionage Act: everything you need to know about the UK's act
It’s the end of the world and we know it.
Intentionally wrong lyric is intentional: Scientists in many disciplines see apocalypse, soon.
Election expenses: CPS denies investigation delayed until after June 8
There was a rumour going around yesterday that this would happen. The CPS are denying it.
New password guidelines say everything we thought about passwords is wrong
When they say "we" here, they mean "people who don't read XKCD", but still
Wonder Woman Pairs With ThinkThin for Cross-Promotion
Today in oh for fuck's sake news
John Carpenter’s The Thing Board Game is a thing of beauty
Looks basically like Themed Cluedo, but might be fun
gallifrey_times | GT for Thursday the 4th of May 2017
