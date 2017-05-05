 

Waking up to a tory landslide is not a fun way to wake up.

Friday, May 5th, 2017 08:50 am
miss_s_b: (Politics: Democracy)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
The problem is best summed up in a tweet by lovely Neill Cameron:
People grab at authoritarianism in times of uncertainty, meaning the worse the tories fuck everything up the more they are rewarded.
We Lib Dems have gained a little, but not enough.
The Labour voters who deserted Labour for UKIP haven't gone home to Labour, they've voted Tory.
Labour activists telling everyone who disagrees with Corbyn to "fuck off and join the tories then" have been more successful than they could have known.
UKIP have been "wiped out" by having the Tories adopt their policy platform wholesale, which is not my definition of a wipeout, but...

But really, the stark problem is that the more the Tories cause chaos and uncertainty, the more the electorate cling to them, so the more they have a massive incentive to keep on causing choas and uncertainty. The urge to "always keep a hold of nurse for fear of finding something worse" appears to hold even when nurse is beating the living daylights out of you and screaming imprecations. Partly, I suspect, because lots of people think that even that nurse is better than being eaten by the Labour lion. The Tories have to look worse than Labour to lose, because enough MPs and activists are still clinging to the corpse of the Labour party that even at this low ebb they still look like a better bet than us.

It's at this point where you're expecting me to pull a solution out, isn't it? I don't have one.

God, I'm depressed.
Date: Friday, May 5th, 2017 08:28 am (UTC)
cedara: (Politics)
From: [personal profile] cedara
Yeah, you got every reason to be depressed. It's a shame that Labour lost its spine and the LibDems aren't attractive enough for the voters. However, I would love to know details in numbers, meaning, how much the Tories profited from Majority Voting.

Date: Friday, May 5th, 2017 08:32 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Oh yeah, the electoral system is a huge part of the problem - we've gone from 5th to second in some places, but that's not enough to change the picture.

Date: Friday, May 5th, 2017 08:39 am (UTC)
cedara: (Politics)
From: [personal profile] cedara
Rats.

Confirms what I suspected. This is exactly the reason why I love the German voting system. Aren't perfect either, but it largely supports cooperative political behaviour, i.e. coalitions.

Date: Friday, May 5th, 2017 08:43 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
It's also why neither the tories nor Labour will ever enact voting system reform.

Date: Friday, May 5th, 2017 08:57 am (UTC)
hilarita: trefoil carving (Default)
From: [personal profile] hilarita
I keep hoping that if Labour get kicked enough in FPTP, they might go for something more sensible. If Labour does tear itself into two, then without some form of proportional thing they're completely doomed.

I agree also that the UKIP drop is a mixed blessing. It's only because the Tories have camped out on their policy space, not because people don't like UKIP policies any more.

Date: Friday, May 5th, 2017 09:19 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I gave up hoping for that in 1997 when Tony Blair promised us it and then shafted us.

Date: Friday, May 5th, 2017 08:59 am (UTC)
cedara: (Politics)
From: [personal profile] cedara
Sadly so.

Date: Friday, May 5th, 2017 08:30 am (UTC)
st_aurafina: Katara hugging her grandmother (Avatar: Katara hugs)
From: [personal profile] st_aurafina
*hugs* It's been a pretty shit day all around in politics.

Date: Friday, May 5th, 2017 08:33 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Mood: Sympathy)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Unless you're a tory.
