- I translated *that* German article concerning the May-Juncker dinner everyone’s been talking about.
- Useful for those of us who don't speak German.
- weekly_food_challenge | Challenge 17 is Rhubarb
- Yes, yes, I forgot to post it on Wednesday, I am a bad Jennie.
- weekly_food_challenge | Revisiting old challenges: aka my lunch was yummy and I want to post the recipe
- This is what I did with Asparagus for my lunch.
- #DogsAtPollingStations: Britain’s favorite election day tradition returns
- Lots of lovely Doggos :)
- #DogsAtPollingStations: Exercising paws and voting rights
- More lovely doggos.
- I've got two tickets to Iron Maiden baby (& one of them is for my teenage dirtbag :) )
- ‘We know our place’ voters tell Tories
- Newsthump close enough to the bone you can hear the scraping. Again.
- Local election results: Lib Dems manage to increase votes and do less badly than Labour
- This is the most positive news story I could find about the local election results.
