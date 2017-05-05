 

The Blood is the Life for 05-05-2017

Friday, May 5th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
I translated *that* German article concerning the May-Juncker dinner everyone’s been talking about.
Useful for those of us who don't speak German.
weekly_food_challenge | Challenge 17 is Rhubarb
Yes, yes, I forgot to post it on Wednesday, I am a bad Jennie.
weekly_food_challenge | Revisiting old challenges: aka my lunch was yummy and I want to post the recipe
This is what I did with Asparagus for my lunch.
#DogsAtPollingStations: Britain’s favorite election day tradition returns
Lots of lovely Doggos :)
#DogsAtPollingStations: Exercising paws and voting rights
More lovely doggos.
Instagram photo
I've got two tickets to Iron Maiden baby (& one of them is for my teenage dirtbag :) )
‘We know our place’ voters tell Tories
Newsthump close enough to the bone you can hear the scraping. Again.
Local election results: Lib Dems manage to increase votes and do less badly than Labour
This is the most positive news story I could find about the local election results.
gallifrey_times | GT for Friday the 5th of May 2017
