- miss_s_b | The Blood is the Life for 05-05-2017
- I posted The Blood is the Life for 05-05-2017 to my dreamwidth blog
- Labour wins huge majority in local elections after Diane Abbott counts the votes
- I needed a genuine LOL right now.
- Why we should be grateful to immigrants
- Instagram photo: Spike has found sunshine ♡♡
- andrewducker | A few thoughts on the council election results
- I wish we had STV down here. AND votes at 16. Scotland much more engaged electorate and more interesting politics.