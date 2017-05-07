The Blood is the Life for 07-05-2017Sunday, May 7th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- gallifrey_times | GT for Saturday the 6th of May 2017
- I posted GT for Saturday the 6th of May 2017 to the Gallifrey Times Whoniverse Newsletter
- Ukip may be over but the Brexit party goes on and on | Marina Hyde | Opinion | The Guardian
- Biting political column from @MarinaHyde, complete with Nightmare On Elm Street references
- weekly_food_challenge | my variation on Nigella Lawson's hangover breakfast
- I went to the Visit Wakefield Wakey Tweetup last night and am a teeny bit delicate. If you have a hangover, you need protein and you need vitamins. Therefore Eggs In Purgatory is the way to go.
- miss_s_b | Ask Me Anything
- Since everyone else is posting AMAs, I thought I'd remind ppl of where mine is.
- The great British Brexit robbery: how our democracy was hijacked
- It's a bit tinfoil hat, this, but still worrying.
Considered in isolation it might be, but I submit that considered as part of a global pattern emerging over the past 3-4 years it's entirely plausible. (Other pieces of the jigsaw: the US presidential election, the Macron email leaks the day before yesterday, the abortive coup and clampdown in Turkey, the visible emergence of a global Fascist International backed by the current occupant of the Kremlin, plus sundry carbon-industry interests ... Note that Russia's #1 and #2 exports are oil and gas respectively, and "the Kremlin" qualifies as just another goddamn fossil fuel industry, only with the resources of the KGB at its disposal to enhance sales opportunities.)
Consider also what's happened to UK peak TV audience share figures over the past two decades (down from ~20M viewers to ~3.5M viewers) and newspaper circulations (down 75%) and where the eyeballs are now pointing for their recreational experiences.
It used to be that the "hidden persuaders" had to compose a single popular message that would appeal to as many people as possible, and put it out in public. These days? It's algorithm-driven and targeted down to clusters of dozens of individuals. Dr Goebbels would have thought he'd gone to heaven if he had propaganda tools like Facebook and Twitter.
(With 20/20 hindsight, the big tell was probably in mid-2013 when we learned that the KGB had switched back to typewriters to avoid data leaks, and then this (sorry, link to Daily Express). Russian and Chinese definitions of cyberwar are basically about psyops and black propaganda, not DDoS and malware, and we seem to be on the receiving end of a sustained attack these days.)
