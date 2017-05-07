 

The Blood is the Life for 07-05-2017

Sunday, May 7th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
gallifrey_times | GT for Saturday the 6th of May 2017
I posted GT for Saturday the 6th of May 2017 to the Gallifrey Times Whoniverse Newsletter
Ukip may be over but the Brexit party goes on and on | Marina Hyde | Opinion | The Guardian
Biting political column from @MarinaHyde, complete with Nightmare On Elm Street references
weekly_food_challenge | my variation on Nigella Lawson's hangover breakfast
I went to the Visit Wakefield Wakey Tweetup last night and am a teeny bit delicate. If you have a hangover, you need protein and you need vitamins. Therefore Eggs In Purgatory is the way to go.
miss_s_b | Ask Me Anything
Since everyone else is posting AMAs, I thought I'd remind ppl of where mine is.
The great British Brexit robbery: how our democracy was hijacked
It's a bit tinfoil hat, this, but still worrying.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Sunday, May 7th, 2017 10:44 am (UTC)
autopope: Me, myself, and I (Default)
From: [personal profile] autopope
The Brexit thing is not in the slightest bit tinfoil hat territory.

Considered in isolation it might be, but I submit that considered as part of a global pattern emerging over the past 3-4 years it's entirely plausible. (Other pieces of the jigsaw: the US presidential election, the Macron email leaks the day before yesterday, the abortive coup and clampdown in Turkey, the visible emergence of a global Fascist International backed by the current occupant of the Kremlin, plus sundry carbon-industry interests ... Note that Russia's #1 and #2 exports are oil and gas respectively, and "the Kremlin" qualifies as just another goddamn fossil fuel industry, only with the resources of the KGB at its disposal to enhance sales opportunities.)

Consider also what's happened to UK peak TV audience share figures over the past two decades (down from ~20M viewers to ~3.5M viewers) and newspaper circulations (down 75%) and where the eyeballs are now pointing for their recreational experiences.

It used to be that the "hidden persuaders" had to compose a single popular message that would appeal to as many people as possible, and put it out in public. These days? It's algorithm-driven and targeted down to clusters of dozens of individuals. Dr Goebbels would have thought he'd gone to heaven if he had propaganda tools like Facebook and Twitter.

Date: Sunday, May 7th, 2017 10:48 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
You make a persuasive argument; it's just that the whole tone of the article sets my bullshit alarms off. Maybe I need to retune them in the modern era. I wouldn't have linked to it if I didn't think there was something to it, though.

Date: Sunday, May 7th, 2017 02:32 pm (UTC)
autopope: Me, myself, and I (Default)
From: [personal profile] autopope
Alas, it's not paranoia if they really are out to get you.

(With 20/20 hindsight, the big tell was probably in mid-2013 when we learned that the KGB had switched back to typewriters to avoid data leaks, and then this (sorry, link to Daily Express). Russian and Chinese definitions of cyberwar are basically about psyops and black propaganda, not DDoS and malware, and we seem to be on the receiving end of a sustained attack these days.)

Date: Sunday, May 7th, 2017 07:04 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Nirvana earworm now, on top of everything else.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.







Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags