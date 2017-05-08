I'm feeling apologetic

There's a message floatin'

In the air.

Tory Voters talkin' everywhere.

"We're not racist and we

Like the poor.

It's not those things that we're

Votin' for"



"Yes we know disabled people are going to die, yeah.

It's all worth it if we only stop that Labour guy"

Tory Voters

Tory Voters

Tory Voters



Never stop and they

Never die.

As they get older they just multiply.

Tory Voters, will they

Never halt?

If they keep votin' that way

It's our fault.



We need to show they there's another way, yeah.

You don't need to vote tory to make Labour pay.

Tory Voters

Tory Voters

Tory Voters



So take a good look around,

See what they've done, what they've done,

They've done,

They've done,

They've done,

They've done.



Tory Voters

Tory Voters

Tory Voters

Tory Voters



ETA: Other things that need winkling out of my head are something to the tune of All Things Bright and Beautiful which involves the lines "Strong and Stable government" and "Labour, green and liberal/The tories hate us all"; and, for the magnificent John Skipworth, and possibly other people who do arduous and thankless things for the party "You're once, twice, three times an agent... and we loooovvve you"