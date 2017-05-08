 

I woke up with an earworm and it might be Gleeworthy... But it's the Osmonds

Monday, May 8th, 2017 09:48 am
miss_s_b: (Mood: Oh dear)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling apologetic
There's a message floatin'
In the air.
Tory Voters talkin' everywhere.
"We're not racist and we
Like the poor.
It's not those things that we're
Votin' for"

"Yes we know disabled people are going to die, yeah.
It's all worth it if we only stop that Labour guy"
Tory Voters
Tory Voters
Tory Voters

Never stop and they
Never die.
As they get older they just multiply.
Tory Voters, will they
Never halt?
If they keep votin' that way
It's our fault.

We need to show they there's another way, yeah.
You don't need to vote tory to make Labour pay.
Tory Voters
Tory Voters
Tory Voters

So take a good look around,
See what they've done, what they've done,
They've done,
They've done,
They've done,
They've done.

Tory Voters
Tory Voters
Tory Voters
Tory Voters

ETA: Other things that need winkling out of my head are something to the tune of All Things Bright and Beautiful which involves the lines "Strong and Stable government" and "Labour, green and liberal/The tories hate us all"; and, for the magnificent John Skipworth, and possibly other people who do arduous and thankless things for the party "You're once, twice, three times an agent... and we loooovvve you"
Date: Monday, May 8th, 2017 09:55 am (UTC)
angelofthenorth: (Default)
From: [personal profile] angelofthenorth
[personal profile] artsyhonker has a filk of strong and stable government on her dream width

Date: Monday, May 8th, 2017 10:12 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Would [personal profile] artsyhonker consent to about 1000 drunk lib dems singing it, though?

Date: Monday, May 8th, 2017 10:12 am (UTC)
angelofthenorth: (Default)
From: [personal profile] angelofthenorth
Quite possibly. Ask her....

Date: Monday, May 8th, 2017 10:14 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
OK :)

Date: Monday, May 8th, 2017 11:43 am (UTC)
rmc28: Rachel standing in front of the entrance to the London Eye pier (Default)
From: [personal profile] rmc28
I wonder if there is suitable orchestration for 1000 drunk libdems ...

Date: Monday, May 8th, 2017 12:27 pm (UTC)
From: (Anonymous)
Libdems are impossible to orchestrate at the best of times. When we're drunk, we take impossible to a whole other level.

(oneexwidow)

Date: Monday, May 8th, 2017 10:08 am (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
We had already started singing "You're three times an agent" to Skipworth, so I approve of this. :)

Date: Monday, May 8th, 2017 10:58 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I think we should maybe broaden it to treasurers and DNOs and all the other people who do boring, difficult and thankless things

Date: Monday, May 8th, 2017 12:26 pm (UTC)
haggis: (Default)
From: [personal profile] haggis
*applauds*

suggested drunken singing

Date: Monday, May 8th, 2017 10:53 am (UTC)
From: (Anonymous)
Not sure if this would be acceptable, but I have something running in my head based on the Strawbs' 'Part of the Union' which has a chorus of:

More unionism will break up the union
More unionism will break up the union
More unionism will break up the union
Devolve or watch it die
Devolve or watch it die!

Could work up more with rude references to Sturgeon, Salmond, May, EVEL, UKIP and probably something nice about Gladstone in there somewhere...

Re: suggested drunken singing

Date: Monday, May 8th, 2017 10:59 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
That's not a song I know well enough to be able to "picture" it. I shall go find it on Spotify.

Date: Monday, May 8th, 2017 11:38 am (UTC)
nickbarlow: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nickbarlow
Does someone have a guitar they can bring along for the squealy bits, though?

And one day I shall do more with my 'to fight the unwinnable seat' for The Impossible Dream idea.
