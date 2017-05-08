miss_s_b
There's a message floatin'
In the air.
Tory Voters talkin' everywhere.
"We're not racist and we
Like the poor.
It's not those things that we're
Votin' for"
"Yes we know disabled people are going to die, yeah.
It's all worth it if we only stop that Labour guy"
Tory Voters
Tory Voters
Tory Voters
Never stop and they
Never die.
As they get older they just multiply.
Tory Voters, will they
Never halt?
If they keep votin' that way
It's our fault.
We need to show they there's another way, yeah.
You don't need to vote tory to make Labour pay.
Tory Voters
Tory Voters
Tory Voters
So take a good look around,
See what they've done, what they've done,
They've done,
They've done,
They've done,
They've done.
Tory Voters
Tory Voters
Tory Voters
Tory Voters
ETA: Other things that need winkling out of my head are something to the tune of All Things Bright and Beautiful which involves the lines "Strong and Stable government" and "Labour, green and liberal/The tories hate us all"; and, for the magnificent John Skipworth, and possibly other people who do arduous and thankless things for the party "You're once, twice, three times an agent... and we loooovvve you"
(oneexwidow)
suggested drunken singingDate: Monday, May 8th, 2017 10:53 am (UTC)
More unionism will break up the union
More unionism will break up the union
More unionism will break up the union
Devolve or watch it die
Devolve or watch it die!
Could work up more with rude references to Sturgeon, Salmond, May, EVEL, UKIP and probably something nice about Gladstone in there somewhere...
And one day I shall do more with my 'to fight the unwinnable seat' for The Impossible Dream idea.