 

The Blood is the Life for 8th April 2017

Monday, May 8th, 2017 11:02 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
How A Small Group Of Pro-Corbyn Websites Built Enormous Audiences On Facebook
Interesting, of sometimes worrying, piece. I do baulk a bit at The Canary being liked to a Brietbart of the left. Sure, they're biased, but they ADMIT to being biased. Using alt-left to create a connection-of-type in people's heads between things like The Canary and out and out facists like Brietbart seems to be a false equivalence to me.
Weighted blanket that could 'help aid anxiety' for sleepers launched
If you don't have dogs to weight you down at night this might help
gallifrey_times | GT for Sunday the 7th of May 2017
This one was late due to unavoidable hangover
Instagram photo
We went to the Lurcher Link dog show at the local park. There were many doggies.
Why we need to leave the phrase 'Man Up' in the bin, along with Piers Morgan
This from the excellent @TechnicallyRon is spot on.
The Lib Dems are at the absolute peak of their campaign photo-op game this weekend
The John Pugh one is truly special.
6 Ways Emmanuel Macron Rewrote The Script Of European Politics
UK Photographer Arrested Under Anti-Terror Law for Photos of a Town Hall
Eurgh
Twitter
Instagram photo
Instagram photo
Me: I'll just lie on the sofa whole the oven warms up for breakfast Her: here, I'll help. Let me make your ear hot and damp and full of asthmatic dog noises...
Jeremy Hunt admits he ?can?t deliver? £350m a week promised for NHS by Brexit campaigners
Warning: contains autoplaying video. It's the text I'm linking to, though.
The Twisted History of IUD Design - Atlas Obscura
Lots of pictures of bizarre IUDs
Australian biosecurity officials destroy plant samples from 19th-century France
FFS
More Android phones than ever are covertly listening for inaudible sounds in ads
FFS again
Interesting article on mental health
It's from 2013, but I only came across it today
gallifrey_times | GT for Monday the 8th April 2017
Date: Monday, May 8th, 2017 12:40 pm (UTC)
nanila: me (Default)
From: [personal profile] nanila
"Juddering hateflute" is the term I shall be using to describe Piers Morgan henceforth.
