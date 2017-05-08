The Blood is the Life for 8th April 2017Monday, May 8th, 2017 11:02 am
miss_s_b
- How A Small Group Of Pro-Corbyn Websites Built Enormous Audiences On Facebook
- Interesting, of sometimes worrying, piece. I do baulk a bit at The Canary being liked to a Brietbart of the left. Sure, they're biased, but they ADMIT to being biased. Using alt-left to create a connection-of-type in people's heads between things like The Canary and out and out facists like Brietbart seems to be a false equivalence to me.
- Weighted blanket that could 'help aid anxiety' for sleepers launched
- If you don't have dogs to weight you down at night this might help
- gallifrey_times | GT for Sunday the 7th of May 2017
- This one was late due to unavoidable hangover
- Instagram photo
- We went to the Lurcher Link dog show at the local park. There were many doggies.
- Why we need to leave the phrase 'Man Up' in the bin, along with Piers Morgan
- This from the excellent @TechnicallyRon is spot on.
- The Lib Dems are at the absolute peak of their campaign photo-op game this weekend
- The John Pugh one is truly special.
- 6 Ways Emmanuel Macron Rewrote The Script Of European Politics
- UK Photographer Arrested Under Anti-Terror Law for Photos of a Town Hall
- Eurgh
- Instagram photo: Me: I'll just lie on the sofa whole the oven warms up for breakfast Her: here, I'll help. Let me??
- Instagram photo
- Me: I'll just lie on the sofa whole the oven warms up for breakfast Her: here, I'll help. Let me make your ear hot and damp and full of asthmatic dog noises...
- Jeremy Hunt admits he ?can?t deliver? £350m a week promised for NHS by Brexit campaigners
- Warning: contains autoplaying video. It's the text I'm linking to, though.
- The Twisted History of IUD Design - Atlas Obscura
- Lots of pictures of bizarre IUDs
- Australian biosecurity officials destroy plant samples from 19th-century France
- FFS
- More Android phones than ever are covertly listening for inaudible sounds in ads
- FFS again
- Interesting article on mental health
- It's from 2013, but I only came across it today
- gallifrey_times | GT for Monday the 8th April 2017
