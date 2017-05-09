The Blood is the Life for 09-05-2017Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- When is it a BAD idea to clear a minefield?
- In the Falkland islands, penguins who are too light to set off mines have been enjoying a de facto nature reserve since the Falklands war. Unfortunately, because we signed up to the Ottawa Anti-Landmine conventions, we have to clear the minefield, even though nobody has ever been blown up, and not disturbing the penguins would be good...
- Tripoints: A General Election prediction competition
- This is the geekiest general election prediction competition yet :)
- There’s a Dangerous Racial Bias in the Body Mass Index (warning; autoplaying video)
- More evidence that BMI is bullshit in the very good article underneath the annoying autoplaying video
- Party leaders to take part in BBC election programmes - BBC News
- Looks like May has got what she wants, then. She'll not have to face Farron or Sturgeon, who would be able to rip her to shreds; she's not even debating Corbyn, just appearing on the same programme while the audience ask questions; and she's not going to be in the seven way debate at all. Cowardy cowardy custard.
- Actual words my coworkers have said to me, a woman in tech
- Ahhh techbros...
- The Daily Express slammed for using air quotes to report Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black’s wedding
- Homophobic Daily Express is homophobic shocker
- nanila | On being an atheist
- If I ever got around to writing a post about being an atheist it would be very similar to this. Basically, I don't believe in God(s), but if you do? I don't care and we can still be friends.
- Google Street View used to discover 'lost' cycle ways
- I want to cycle lots of them now
- America's Deadliest Highways | Big Think
- I love the things I find via the Strange Maps feed
- weekly_food_challenge | A Question
- What's your favourite bit of kitchen equipment? Tell me here
- BBC World Service Radio Documentary about Goths
- As a person who is Definitely Not A Goth, I found this fascinating :)
- xkcd: Lunch Order
- XKCD thought-provoking as ever
- Green Party complain to BBC about 'disproportionate' coverage of Ukip following local elections | The Independent
- RT @andrewducker: Green Party complain to BBC about disproportionate coverage of UKIP following local elections
- Dangerous cuts to mental health forced me to pay for treatment – and only one party is taking this crisis seriously | The Independent
- RT @Independent: Only the Lib Dems are taking mental health seriously right now
- A treat for Vincent Price fans
- Also fun for old Sherlockians
- Windows 10 S needs to succeed, even if you hate the idea of a walled garden
- Interesting arguments to ponder here. Not sure whether I agree or not.
- gallifrey_times | GT for Tuesday the 9th of April 2017
- Quite sparse today
- Theresa May’s pants catch fire
no subjectDate: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 12:00 pm (UTC)
(Also, I'm glad they pointed out that the data was limited to Asian-Americans, and African-Americans - it's very common for this data to then be generalised to Asian-descent people and African-descent people, particularly in the case of slave-descended African-Americans who often have very different health issues to immigrant and immigrant-descended African-Americans.)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 01:38 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 01:41 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 01:45 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 12:26 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 08:31 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 08:40 pm (UTC)