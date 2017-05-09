 

The Blood is the Life for 09-05-2017

Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 11:00 am
When is it a BAD idea to clear a minefield?
In the Falkland islands, penguins who are too light to set off mines have been enjoying a de facto nature reserve since the Falklands war. Unfortunately, because we signed up to the Ottawa Anti-Landmine conventions, we have to clear the minefield, even though nobody has ever been blown up, and not disturbing the penguins would be good...
Tripoints: A General Election prediction competition
This is the geekiest general election prediction competition yet :)
There’s a Dangerous Racial Bias in the Body Mass Index (warning; autoplaying video)
More evidence that BMI is bullshit in the very good article underneath the annoying autoplaying video
Party leaders to take part in BBC election programmes - BBC News
Looks like May has got what she wants, then. She'll not have to face Farron or Sturgeon, who would be able to rip her to shreds; she's not even debating Corbyn, just appearing on the same programme while the audience ask questions; and she's not going to be in the seven way debate at all. Cowardy cowardy custard.
Actual words my coworkers have said to me, a woman in tech
Ahhh techbros...
The Daily Express slammed for using air quotes to report Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black’s wedding
Homophobic Daily Express is homophobic shocker
nanila | On being an atheist
If I ever got around to writing a post about being an atheist it would be very similar to this. Basically, I don't believe in God(s), but if you do? I don't care and we can still be friends.
Google Street View used to discover 'lost' cycle ways
I want to cycle lots of them now
America's Deadliest Highways | Big Think
I love the things I find via the Strange Maps feed
weekly_food_challenge | A Question
What's your favourite bit of kitchen equipment? Tell me here
BBC World Service Radio Documentary about Goths
As a person who is Definitely Not A Goth, I found this fascinating :)
xkcd: Lunch Order
XKCD thought-provoking as ever
Green Party complain to BBC about 'disproportionate' coverage of Ukip following local elections | The Independent
RT @andrewducker: Green Party complain to BBC about disproportionate coverage of UKIP following local elections
Dangerous cuts to mental health forced me to pay for treatment – and only one party is taking this crisis seriously | The Independent
RT @Independent: Only the Lib Dems are taking mental health seriously right now
A treat for Vincent Price fans
Also fun for old Sherlockians
Windows 10 S needs to succeed, even if you hate the idea of a walled garden
Interesting arguments to ponder here. Not sure whether I agree or not.
gallifrey_times | GT for Tuesday the 9th of April 2017
Quite sparse today
Theresa May’s pants catch fire
Date: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 12:00 pm (UTC)
lilacsigil: 12 Apostles rocks, text "Rock On" (12 Apostles)
From: [personal profile] lilacsigil
Ugh! The article is generally sensible, but then says that Pink (at the size she is) is definitely not obese. But that's exactly what "obese" means - above a certain number on the BMI. They can't do take backsies because a person is heavy with muscle and very fit, when using a dubious population-based metric on individuals is the whole problem as pointed out in the article!

(Also, I'm glad they pointed out that the data was limited to Asian-Americans, and African-Americans - it's very common for this data to then be generalised to Asian-descent people and African-descent people, particularly in the case of slave-descended African-Americans who often have very different health issues to immigrant and immigrant-descended African-Americans.)

Date: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 01:38 pm (UTC)
wildeabandon: photo of me with wavy hair and gold lipstick (Default)
From: [personal profile] wildeabandon
Words can have multiple meanings, and very frequently the technical and colloquial meanings are different.

Date: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 01:41 pm (UTC)
lilacsigil: Jeune fille de Megare statue, B&W (Default)
From: [personal profile] lilacsigil
I am aware that words have multiple meanings, but it was the ideal place in the article to prove the exact point they had been making - that the BMI categories are not meant to be the sole or main measure of any individuals health, and can mislead.

Date: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 01:45 pm (UTC)
wildeabandon: photo of me with wavy hair and gold lipstick (Default)
From: [personal profile] wildeabandon
Clearly interpretations differ, but that was exactly the point I took that paragraph to be making. What else do you think it was arguing?

Date: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 12:26 pm (UTC)
haggis: (Default)
From: [personal profile] haggis
Re minefields - I have sympathy for the penguins but I do think if at all possible, something that looks like a field that can explode without warning should be replaced with a field that will not explode without warning!

Date: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 08:31 pm (UTC)
flaviomatani: (seventhseal chess)
From: [personal profile] flaviomatani
Ah, so you're Not A Goth. That brings me memories of usenet: uk.people.gothic and the WIG question back in the late '90s, which brought about many a flame war and endless argument.... :)

Date: Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 08:40 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yeah I've been Not A Goth for at least 20 years
