The Blood is the Life for 10-05-2017
Wednesday, May 10th, 2017
miss_s_b
- Lib Dem rival 'cut out of photo of Vauxhall Labour candidate Kate Hoey'...but his legs remain
- If you're going to photoshop, photoshop well.
- Lib Dems Pledge Free Sanitary Products For All School Girls
- Simple but effective policy.
- Centralisation and chaos – inside the rush to select Conservative candidates in time for the election
- RT @wallaceme: "CCHQ didn't have enough candidates approved, so ended up doing emergency interviews by Skype, and with no research"
I'm really glad that we Lib Dems prepared for a snap election last year and mostly avoided this kind of thing.
- An actually useful guide to General Election 2017 online tools
- I especially like "Who Targets Me"
- Most Windows PCs vulnerable to remote attack due to dud Windows Defender
- Oh arse.
- Attitude Pride Awards 2017: We want your nominations! | Attitude Magazine
- How a hoax story about betting on Le Pen fooled the internet
- *sigh*
This is why we can't have nice things.
- weekly_food_challenge | Rhubarb Rhubarb Rhubarb Rhubarb - 4 recipes for challenge 17
- I'm particularly proud of the muffins, they were yummy
- Quiz! Can you tell the difference between UK surveillance and the plots of dystopian novels?
- I got 10/10.
- gallifrey_times | GT for Wednesday the 10th of April 2017
- Tory MPs could learn fate of electoral spending inquiry by Wednesday
- The announcement should be within minutes of this post going live. On the one hand I'm sad that it's before close of nominations, because that means they'll have chance to replace any candidates who might be prosecuted. On the other hand, I'm expecting them to announce that they're not prosecuting anybody anyway, because they can't prove intent and the mens rea element of the offence is essential.
ETA: see bottom link.
- Before you say anything on social media re CPS announcement on Tory expense allegations, read this, esp para 3.1
- (via Caron Lindsay)
Worth bearing in mind the law if you're tempted to comment on this: stick to facts and don't libel anyone.
- Labour expels three members over attempt to unseat Jeremy Hunt
- "Progressive Alliance"
- Petition · Robbie Gibb: Invite the Green Party co-leaders for an interview with Andrew Neil on BBC One
- I'm a Lib Dem, not a Green. Still think the Greens should be treated fairly, and the BBC aren't doing it.
- Alabama rot: The dog disease with no cure
- Be vigilant fellow canine parents
- CPS statement on why they are not prosecuting anybody under Tory Election Expenses Scandal.
- Called it. This is not a surprise. Expect lots of tories saying they've been "cleared of all wrongdoing", when in reality the CPS found credible evidence of inaccuracies, but couldn't prove intent. I know there's reasons for the mens rea element in a lot of crimes, but it can sometimes feel very frustrating.
no subjectDate: Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 03:02 pm (UTC)
Didn't stop me sharing the article on Facebook in a non-commital sort of a way but I'm not surprised that it's some sort of a hoax.
no subjectDate: Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 03:25 pm (UTC)