 

As on Twitter, so on DW: regarding the CPS decision on the Tory Election Expenses Scandal

Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 11:48 am
miss_s_b: (Fanigrling: Rumpole)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Please, please be careful when commenting on Tory Expenses. Tories are generally not shy of litigiousness. Don't libel anyone. But remember this quote from the CPS report, when the inevitable Tory fulmination about being "cleared of any wrongdoing" happens:

Although there is evidence to suggest the returns may have been inaccurate, there is insufficient evidence to prove to the criminal standard that any candidate or agent was dishonest

That is not "cleared of any wrongdoing". You don't generally get "cleared of any wrongdoing" under English criminal law; you either get convicted, or you get "we can't prove you did anything wrong". In the case of this particular offence, the CPS would have to not only prove that you did something wrong (the actus reus element of the offence), but that you knew it was wrong when you were doing it (the mens rea element of the offence). That statement right there is "while we think that some wrong things might have happened, we can't prove beyond reasonable doubt that the individuals concerned knew they were doing something wrong". Note also that this decision only applies to the conduct of individuals; in respect of the party and its overall behaviour, record fines were levied some time ago. You might well think that all of these things are worth bearing in mind when the words "cleared of any wrong-doing" are uttered.

Now, you might also think that what has happened shows up a little legal lacuna. You might even think that the law as it stands is not fit for purpose and needs to be revised, and many experts would agree with you. Sadly, you can't blame the Tories for that being the case. The last Representation of the People Act was passed in 2000. So we can thank our old friend Tony Blair (or whichever of his little minions actually did the drafting) for this. And neither of the two main parties really has any incentive to sort this out properly; electoral law being opaque and difficult and unenforceable benefits both of them.

Anyway, if you want the full text of the CPS statement, click through from this image:



It's an interesting lesson in legal language, if nothing else.

And as I said at the start, if you are disappointed in this decision please be careful about how you express that. Don't libel anybody. And if you want to sort it out, apply pressure to the correct people: whoever is in government after the 8th of June will have the power to change this, if they want to. I suspect they won't want to, but it can't hurt to lobby them.
Date: Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 11:23 am (UTC)
From: (Anonymous)
Much Wisdom Such As Is Rarely Found On The Interwebs

(oneexwidow)

Date: Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 11:28 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Mood: Grateful)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
*blushies*

Date: Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 01:22 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] sassy_scot
Good post. It may well be worth sharing the Electoral Commission investigation into the Conservative Party which was published in March when they got fined £70k. It and its acompanying big report lists their conclusions.

And posting that is most definitely not libellous.

http://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/journalist/electoral-commission-media-centre/news-releases-donations/conservative-party-fined-70,000-following-investigation-into-election-campaign-expenses

Date: Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 03:19 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I meant to link to that in the post... Did I cock the link up?

Nope, it's there. "record fines were levied" links to a thing about that.
Edited Date: Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 03:20 pm (UTC)

Date: Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 01:53 pm (UTC)
vampwillow: Westminster portcullis (portcullis)
From: [personal profile] vampwillow
As I've posted elsewhere, probably the first time in law that "Ignorance" has been accepted as an excuse. It's clear from the CPS letter that there was definite wrong-doing, just that it can't be proven (bard, etc) that it was done knowingly at a local level.

Damnit.

Date: Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 03:23 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Politics: Democracy)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Ah well, ignorance can sometimes be a mitigating factor or even a way of getting out of something completely. I know there's the saying that ignorance is no defence in law, but things are sometimes more complicated than that. Lots of crimes have a mens rea element; theft is one (intent to permanently deprive) and murder is another. Sure, you'll sometimes be convicted of something else instead (manslaughter instead of murder, for example) but... oh god I've gone into lecture mode, haven't I?

Sorry. I don't often find a use for the old law degree these days and have gone a bit 'splain-happy.

Date: Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 02:59 pm (UTC)
danieldwilliam: (Default)
From: [personal profile] danieldwilliam
It's the knowingness of the signatory that's the kicker isn't it?

It sounds likely that inaccurate returns might have been signed but difficult to prove that the signatory knew at the time that they were inaccurate and so intended to be deceitful.

Which, on reflection, is likely to be the case unless you have a tap of conversation or some email where local agents were urged by central office to sign inaccurate returns.

Date: Wednesday, May 10th, 2017 03:25 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yeah, sometimes even copies of emails are not enough; lots of people don't read emails properly and the CPS (and the courts) know this. Recordings of a conversation would probably do it.
