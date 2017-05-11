The Blood is the Life for 11-05-2017Thursday, May 11th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Channel 4 - Producers Handbook - Guide to Media Law
- Look, I know you're not a big broadcasting organisation, you're just a blogger (or a tweeter, or a Facebooker, or whatever) but all this stuff still applies to you and is worth bearing in mind.
- HIV-Preventing Drug PrEP Should Be Available On NHS, Say Lib Dems
- It is in Scotland. It should be everywhere.
- miss_s_b | As on Twitter, so on DW: regarding the CPS decision on the Tory Election Expenses Scandal
- In which I discuss the CPS decision on the Tory Election Expenses and how it's best to be very careful what you say about it.
- Meet Zuul, the Dinosaur Named After the Ghostbusters Monster - The Atlantic
- There is no dinosaur, only Zuul
- 'A little bit OCD': the downside of mental health awareness | Dean Burnett | Science | The Guardian
- excellent article on the importance of language in mental health discussions
- Instead Of Pouring Money Down The Brexit Black Hole, Let's Invest In Britain's Schools | HuffPost UK
- RT @charlielindlar: Here is @timfarron on why @LibDems are the only party fighting Brexit, and offering a credible school funding plan
- Theresa May addresses the ‘deeply troubling’ treatment of gay men in Chechnya
- Only a month late, but better late than never.
- Tories scrap plans for £100bn luxury prison after CPS announces no prosecution over election spending
- Not sure if this was the closest to the bone NewsThump article yesterday...
- Theresa May returns CPS director’s children unharmed after election fraud charges dropped
- ... I think perhaps this one was.
- Myth-busting the “Tory election fraud” – A 10-point guide
- The Secret Barrister is wise as ever (not just saying that because they basically agree with my post above).
- Judge Dredd to be turned into TV show — exclusive
- Yes, but is it going to star Karl Urban?
Also, see opinion about the likelihood of this actually happening in a twitter thread by Nick Barlow, here
- Analysis predicts extremely disruptive, total transition to EV / autonomous vehicles in 13 years
- Crikey I hope so
- Interesting discussion of some seats which are in danger in the election
- 18 things you CAN'T do in a polling station
- ... And several that you can
- 40 gay men saved from Chechen concentration camps
- UK General Election 2017: How EU law will hit British politicians' Facebook fight • The Register
- RT @JaneFae: Winning Tory tactics likely to be unlawful in 2018:
- Fantasy Frontbench
- I don't like this. Not enough Lib Dems.
(I say this when I'm looking at the house of commons too)
- White Male Terrorists Are an Issue We Should Discuss
- Teen Vogue continues to be essential political reading.
- I once led a huge protest against the Lib Dems – but this general election, I'll be voting for them
- Thanks, Rahul
- Theresa May is the Mrs Brown’s Boys prime minister
- "while Maggie was devoted to Denis and all but reified family life, she was first and foremost an ideological crusader. She did the lighter TV shows too, but only to feign some interests outside politics. Theresa May seems to be the opposite: We know her hobbies and interests but she’s yet to reveal what, if any, are her political beliefs."
- A crashed advertisement reveals the code of the facial recognition system used by a pizza shop in Oslo
- hollymath | Reasons to be grateful: one, two, three...
- Holly is really impressed with Tim Harford and his attitude to immigrants
- Theresa May is playing ‘identity politics’ more adeptly than the left
- Labour manifesto pledges to restore Tom Baker as Doctor Who
- This is quite a subtle reinforcement of an idea that I think merits more examination: the implication is that many of the things not-Tories propose in their manifestos are self-evidently right and desirable while simultaneously being almost laughably impossible. Many people genuinely think that Tom Baker is the only proper Doctor Who, but he's obviously not going to come back to the role on TV, and even if he tried it couldn't be the same.
This is the basic perspective from which any announcement of any not-Tory policy is examined in our current media landscape - it applies to UKIP, Labour, Lib Dem and Green policies, and applied just as much when Labour were in government as when the Tories are. It poisons all political discourse, because no policy from any party gets examined on it's merits. Tory policies are just accepted as sensible and reasonable, even if sometimes there's a bit of handwringing about how they might damage the economy or kill people; not-Tory policies are laughed out of court before any other reaction. This is profoundly dangerous for democracy IMHO.
- Daily Mail rages at Labour’s ‘back to the 1970s’ manifesto because it would prefer to go back to the 1930s
- I know, I know, three NewsThump links in one day. But they're on fire at the moment.