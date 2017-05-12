 

I may do a proper review tomorrow, however…

Friday, May 12th, 2017 12:36 am
miss_s_b: (Music: Progtastic Rock Wankman)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling happy
IRON MAIDEN!!!!!

The vocals were a LITTLE low in the mix, so sometimes clarity was a bit lacking. Thankfully I knew most of the words anyway.

SCREAM FOR ME LEEDS!!!!!

They didn't play my favourite song, but they did play Holly's, and the look on her face when she heard the opening bars is a thing I will treasure for always.

I am very happy and slightly deaf and slightly hoarse. But definitely very happy.

ISIHAC on Sunday! :)
