 

The Blood is the Life for 12-05-2017

Friday, May 12th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Dear straight allies, please don't come to pride until you've understood these 6 things
Alabama rot map 2017 reveals where the disease has struck | WIRED UK
More on the doggy disease highlighted by the BBC yesterday. Be careful out there doggy people.
gallifrey_times | GT for Thursday the 11th of May 2017
I posted GT for Thursday the 11th of May 2017 to the Gallifrey Times Whoniverse Newsletter
Instagram photo
We've found our seats. We're quite high up. #ironmaiden #Leeds
Instagram photo
View from our seats without our heads in the way. Pit forming already and it's an hour till the support band come on.
miss_s_b | I may do a proper review tomorrow, however…
Iron Maiden were ace :)
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.







Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags