 

The Blood is the Life for 13-05-2017

Saturday, May 13th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
“I am Tim!”, squeaks tiny, adorable Liberal Democrat leader
Every time I look at Our Glorious Leader now, my brain is going to squeak "I am Groot!"
*shakes fist* Damn you DavyWavy!
HP laptops covertly log user keystrokes, researchers warn
Oh bugger.
If People Talked About Other Things the Way They Talked About Gender Identity
I've actually heard at least one of these expressed seriously, though... :/
A first-person account of anti-LGBT hate crime in the UK
Brexit ministers misled us over immigration, say furious curry house bosses
*sigh*
While there is an argument that the curry houses were daft to fall for "we'll cure racism against you by being more racist against someone else", it just goes to show that the duplicity of the Leave campaign knew no bounds.
The problem is that it doesn't help any politician to point this out: all it does is increase the perception that all politicians are lying bastards who lie.
miss_s_b | Concert review: Iron Maiden at First Direct Arena, Leeds
tl;dr: I loved it, and so did my daughter.
Manchester Labour Students chair sacked for saying he would ‘slap’ his child if they backed gay rights
... and right at the end, they're STILL slagging off Tim Farron. Presumably for "balance".
The Liberal Democrats Will Pledge To Completely Legalise Cannabis
The one time I didn't vote Lib Dem in a General Election, I voted for the Legalise Cannabis Party, so I approve of this.
Instagram photo
I blame [personal profile] sfred for this - I went out on my bike and had an 8 mile ride because they have been so evocative with their cycling posts recently.
Instagram photo
Goosey goosey gander and baby goslings that I saw while out cycling
Instagram photo
Goosey goosey gander and baby goslings were afeart of me and swam away. So adorable tho!
Instagram photo
I also saw this Pretty bluebell by the river when out cycling
Exclusive: Hardcore Remainers swing towards Liberal Democrats from Labour
"a survey of readers of The New European" thobut, which makes a big difference. I do wonder what the circulation of The New European is...
gallifrey_times | GT for Saturday the 13th of May 2017
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 12:27 pm (UTC)
vampwillow: skyline graphic (Default)
From: [personal profile] vampwillow
I'm with the subatomic particles though. Atoms are complicated enough!
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.







Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags