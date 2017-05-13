The Blood is the Life for 13-05-2017Saturday, May 13th, 2017 11:00 am
- “I am Tim!”, squeaks tiny, adorable Liberal Democrat leader
- Every time I look at Our Glorious Leader now, my brain is going to squeak "I am Groot!"
*shakes fist* Damn you DavyWavy!
- HP laptops covertly log user keystrokes, researchers warn
- Oh bugger.
- If People Talked About Other Things the Way They Talked About Gender Identity
- I've actually heard at least one of these expressed seriously, though... :/
- A first-person account of anti-LGBT hate crime in the UK
- Brexit ministers misled us over immigration, say furious curry house bosses
- *sigh*
While there is an argument that the curry houses were daft to fall for "we'll cure racism against you by being more racist against someone else", it just goes to show that the duplicity of the Leave campaign knew no bounds.
The problem is that it doesn't help any politician to point this out: all it does is increase the perception that all politicians are lying bastards who lie.
- miss_s_b | Concert review: Iron Maiden at First Direct Arena, Leeds
- tl;dr: I loved it, and so did my daughter.
- Manchester Labour Students chair sacked for saying he would ‘slap’ his child if they backed gay rights
- ... and right at the end, they're STILL slagging off Tim Farron. Presumably for "balance".
- The Liberal Democrats Will Pledge To Completely Legalise Cannabis
- The one time I didn't vote Lib Dem in a General Election, I voted for the Legalise Cannabis Party, so I approve of this.
- I blame sfred for this - I went out on my bike and had an 8 mile ride because they have been so evocative with their cycling posts recently.
- Goosey goosey gander and baby goslings that I saw while out cycling
- Goosey goosey gander and baby goslings were afeart of me and swam away. So adorable tho!
- I also saw this Pretty bluebell by the river when out cycling
- Exclusive: Hardcore Remainers swing towards Liberal Democrats from Labour
- "a survey of readers of The New European" thobut, which makes a big difference. I do wonder what the circulation of The New European is...
