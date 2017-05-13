OK, Cycling People, a l'il help?Saturday, May 13th, 2017 11:25 am
miss_s_b
So yesterday I went out on my bike for the first time in months; I did 8 miles! it was ace! However, this morning my... uh... parts are kinda sore and bruised, because the canal towpath, while very pretty and traffic-free, is a bit bumpy; also the saddle on my bike, despite claiming to have a gel seat pad, is not the softest.
So!
What do I do to cure this? Do I need a new saddle? If so, what kind do you recommend? Is one of those lycra gel seat pads that you can get off eBay worth the three quid they go for? Do I need to get some kind of springing thing UNDER the saddle?
FYI: please don't suggest padded pants. I'm not wearing padded pants for several reasons:
- One looks a complete tit in them.
- You can't get them in fabrics I'm not allergic to.
- I firmly resist specialist cycling clothing in general. Part of the joy of a bike for me is that you can just hop on and go.
- One really does look like a total tit in them.
I'll see if getting used to it happens.
What a beautiful turn-of-phrase.
(oneexwidow)
This is what I feared :/
I suppose I can spud out £3 on eBay; that's not a big outlay to experiment.
(She says, from bitter experience.)
Apparently recumbent bikes can really help...
I'm thinking of getting something old-ladyish like this
I know neither of those has a basket, but I bet you could get one put on
I do like that Columbia bike, though. They also sell baskets and saddlebags. I'll have to test out the ones in the store soon :)
I think it can help to tilt the saddle slightly forward (or slightly less far back)
it also gets better with time. Unsure why, but it does. Possibly stronger thighs = better at bracing?
