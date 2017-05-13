 

OK, Cycling People, a l'il help?

Saturday, May 13th, 2017 11:25 am
miss_s_b: (Blogging: Internet forever!!)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling sore
So yesterday I went out on my bike for the first time in months; I did 8 miles! it was ace! However, this morning my... uh... parts are kinda sore and bruised, because the canal towpath, while very pretty and traffic-free, is a bit bumpy; also the saddle on my bike, despite claiming to have a gel seat pad, is not the softest.

So!

What do I do to cure this? Do I need a new saddle? If so, what kind do you recommend? Is one of those lycra gel seat pads that you can get off eBay worth the three quid they go for? Do I need to get some kind of springing thing UNDER the saddle?

FYI: please don't suggest padded pants. I'm not wearing padded pants for several reasons:
  1. One looks a complete tit in them.
  2. You can't get them in fabrics I'm not allergic to.
  3. I firmly resist specialist cycling clothing in general. Part of the joy of a bike for me is that you can just hop on and go.
  4. One really does look like a total tit in them.
This post has been tagged:
Date: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 10:38 am (UTC)
sfred: (Default)
From: [personal profile] sfred
I find that I get used to it after a few goes, so this might work for you? Also I raise my treasures off the saddle for speedbumps, but that might work less well for a track that's bumpy all the way along.

Date: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 11:00 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yeah, I stand up for very bumpy bits, but the towpath is mildly to moderately bumpy all the way along. Some bits are cobbled, because Yorkshire.

I'll see if getting used to it happens.

Date: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 03:24 pm (UTC)
From: (Anonymous)
"I raise my treasures"

What a beautiful turn-of-phrase.

(oneexwidow)

Date: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 10:42 am (UTC)
lilacsigil: 12 Apostles rocks, text "Rock On" (12 Apostles)
From: [personal profile] lilacsigil
I always get sore parts after cycling when I haven't done it in a while. It gets better when cycling regularly but I have no idea why, since it's not muscles involved in the injury! A wider seat or a nice padded cover helps some people but never hit the right spots for me!

Date: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 11:01 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
A wider seat or a nice padded cover helps some people but never hit the right spots for me!

This is what I feared :/
I suppose I can spud out £3 on eBay; that's not a big outlay to experiment.

Date: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 11:42 am (UTC)
lilysea: Serious (Default)
From: [personal profile] lilysea
Good luck! Genital pain is the WORST.
(She says, from bitter experience.)

Apparently recumbent bikes can really help...

Date: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 01:10 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yeah, that's a BIT more money than I was planning on spending tho

Date: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 05:48 pm (UTC)
missdiane: (Default)
From: [personal profile] missdiane
What kind of bike do you have? If I decide to get a bike since there's now a place to stash it, I'm definitely getting a big ol' granny seat with padding.

Date: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 08:32 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
There's a photo on my Instagram. It's one that Chris at VS Cycles sorted out for me; the frame & wheels are different manufacturers and stuff but it was a bargain price.

Date: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 08:43 pm (UTC)
missdiane: (Default)
From: [personal profile] missdiane
I wonder how I missed that when you posted it? Nice!

I'm thinking of getting something old-ladyish like this
https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/p/huffy-womens-deluxe-26-cruiser-bike-16hufwlds26dlxcrscrs/16hufwlds26dlxcrscrs?&color=Sparkling%20Snow

Date: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 09:00 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Shape matters not a jot; however if you're going anywhere that's not totally and utterly flat you don't want a single speed bike. I'd say 7 speed is an absolute minimum.

Date: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 10:09 pm (UTC)
missdiane: (Default)
From: [personal profile] missdiane
I'd likely only be riding it in the park a couple of blocks from me. There's one hill going in and out.

I do like that Columbia bike, though. They also sell baskets and saddlebags. I'll have to test out the ones in the store soon :)

Date: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 06:31 pm (UTC)
From: (Anonymous)
Laura again

I think it can help to tilt the saddle slightly forward (or slightly less far back)

it also gets better with time. Unsure why, but it does. Possibly stronger thighs = better at bracing?

Date: Saturday, May 13th, 2017 08:30 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
That might be worth a try
