 

The Blood is the Life for 14-05-2017

Sunday, May 14th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
SKZ Cartoons on Instagram: “Girls"
SKZ cartoons are fab; here they delve into male insecurity around feminism
Rokt climbing Gym on Instagram
“We still have some spaces left on our 6 week Rope Climbing Beginners Course! Starting 16th of May! 19:00-20:30. Give us a ring to book your place”
More details on the insta
miss_s_b | OK, Cycling People, a l'il help?
In which I ask for some assistance on a delicate matter
Instagram photo
Apparently only his bum needs to be on the dog bed, one of the MANY dog beds.
Girls' Football team, ridiculed for joining boys' league, wins league.
… language of the report is really depressing though. They talk like girls in general are still crap, but these girls are special :(
Instagram photo
I stayed at a friend's house last night, and their dog Gary is slightly suspicious of me I think. Bless him.
Instagram photo
TFW you're in someone's guest room and you've brought a book but they have books too and there's SO MANY BOOKS ♡♡♡♡
skygiants | Tender Wings of Desire
In which SkyGiants reads the KFC romance novel so you don't have to
Instagram photo
I have been Accepted by Gary the Wonder Dog
The Victorian Belief That a Train Ride Could Cause Instant Insanity
OMG it's half my friends!
Mussel gloop can be used to make wounds knit without any scars
Oxygen! ["You look Time Lord."]
A reactipoll for the most recent episode of Doctor Who
gallifrey_times | GT for Sunday the 14th of May 2017
LOADS of Oxygen reactions in here
Brexit bullies turn on those sorting out their mess
Yeah, I know, Nick Cohen, but this is worth reading, I promise.
Ex-NHS chief endorses Lib Dem plan for 1p tax rise to save health service
How the Lib Dem Press Office spent Eurovision
Labour and the Tories, for some reason, kept tweeting boring politics content last night. Not so the magnificent Lib Dem Press Office.
Mark Thomas has some useful political badgers
Badges!
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.







Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags