The Blood is the Life for 14-05-2017Sunday, May 14th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- SKZ Cartoons on Instagram: “Girls"
- SKZ cartoons are fab; here they delve into male insecurity around feminism
- Rokt climbing Gym on Instagram
- “We still have some spaces left on our 6 week Rope Climbing Beginners Course! Starting 16th of May! 19:00-20:30. Give us a ring to book your place”
More details on the insta
- miss_s_b | OK, Cycling People, a l'il help?
- In which I ask for some assistance on a delicate matter
- Instagram photo
- Apparently only his bum needs to be on the dog bed, one of the MANY dog beds.
- Girls' Football team, ridiculed for joining boys' league, wins league.
- … language of the report is really depressing though. They talk like girls in general are still crap, but these girls are special :(
- Instagram photo
- I stayed at a friend's house last night, and their dog Gary is slightly suspicious of me I think. Bless him.
- Instagram photo
- TFW you're in someone's guest room and you've brought a book but they have books too and there's SO MANY BOOKS ♡♡♡♡
- skygiants | Tender Wings of Desire
- In which SkyGiants reads the KFC romance novel so you don't have to
- Instagram photo
- I have been Accepted by Gary the Wonder Dog
- The Victorian Belief That a Train Ride Could Cause Instant Insanity
- OMG it's half my friends!
- Mussel gloop can be used to make wounds knit without any scars
- Oxygen! ["You look Time Lord."]
- A reactipoll for the most recent episode of Doctor Who
- gallifrey_times | GT for Sunday the 14th of May 2017
- LOADS of Oxygen reactions in here
- Brexit bullies turn on those sorting out their mess
- Yeah, I know, Nick Cohen, but this is worth reading, I promise.
- Ex-NHS chief endorses Lib Dem plan for 1p tax rise to save health service
- How the Lib Dem Press Office spent Eurovision
- Labour and the Tories, for some reason, kept tweeting boring politics content last night. Not so the magnificent Lib Dem Press Office.
- Mark Thomas has some useful political badgers
- Badges!