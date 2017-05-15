The Blood is the Life for 15-05-2017Monday, May 15th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- The Nibsmith has had a load of valuable fountain pens pinched
- If you're in USia keep a weather eye out
- Instagram photo
- Waiting for ISIHAC to start :)
- UK plummets from 11th to 156th in UNICEF children's rights rankings
- This is just embarrassing
- Government pledges to upgrade NHS ZX Spectrums to Commodore 64s
- gallifrey_times | GT for Monday the 15th of May 2017
- A video of all the doggie pictures I took on my phone yesterday.
- I met famous whippets Arthur and Smith off Twitter, and Arthur let me play with his flat rugby ball and EVERYTHING! This is my happy thing!