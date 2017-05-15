 

The Blood is the Life for 15-05-2017

Monday, May 15th, 2017
The Nibsmith has had a load of valuable fountain pens pinched
If you're in USia keep a weather eye out
Waiting for ISIHAC to start :)
UK plummets from 11th to 156th in UNICEF children's rights rankings
This is just embarrassing
Government pledges to upgrade NHS ZX Spectrums to Commodore 64s
gallifrey_times | GT for Monday the 15th of May 2017
A video of all the doggie pictures I took on my phone yesterday.
I met famous whippets Arthur and Smith off Twitter, and Arthur let me play with his flat rugby ball and EVERYTHING! This is my happy thing!
