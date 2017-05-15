 

Doctor Who: Oxygen

Monday, May 15th, 2017 12:36 pm
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
I didn't like it.

I don't know what was the worst thing - the smug white guy writer making the black woman do performative racism in the smuggest way possible, the even smugger yet oh-so-patronising Corbynite critique of capitalism, the smug cruelty of The Doctor in refusing to tell people why they had to do x or y - and make no mistake, that was a choice on the part of the writer - or the horrific treatment of blindness as a fucking plot point. Because blindness is obviously the end of everything. All the other characters talking to him like he'd died. The pretend cure. The "oh, it's OK, I can hide that I'm defective" plot set up for next week. Eurgh. Doctor Who (neither the character nor the show) should not be needlessly cruel to ramp up tension in the story. Doctor Who is about hope.

The idea of it was interesting, the effects were good, the acting was top notch. But the politics of it horrified me, and I am stunned by the number of people who are lauding it as an example of how Who is progressivist just because it has an on-it's-face critique of capitalism.

Sorry, people who liked it.
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

Date: Monday, May 15th, 2017 12:34 pm (UTC)
nostalgia: (twelve/clara)
From: [personal profile] nostalgia
I have some worries about how they will handle the blindness. And about how long they can probably drag it out for all things considered.

Date: Monday, May 15th, 2017 01:16 pm (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
I expect it'll be fixed at some point in next week's episode, but I'm very worried at what will happen before then! And it can be fixed in any number of ways that I might have to brace myself for, too. (I am partially sighted so taking this a bit personally, I am afraid.)

Date: Monday, May 15th, 2017 07:24 pm (UTC)
nostalgia: (Default)
From: [personal profile] nostalgia
It could go so wrong D:

Date: Monday, May 15th, 2017 02:09 pm (UTC)
norfolkian: Holtzmann from Ghostbusters licking a gun (Default)
From: [personal profile] norfolkian
I enjoyed some bits of it, but didn't enjoy other bits so much. Also, is it me or has there been a LOT of death in general in this series so far?
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post
Flat | Top-Level Comments Only

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.







Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags