 

The Blood is the Life for 16-05-2017

Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
A video of all the doggie pictures I took on my phone yesterday
arthur whippet on Twitter:
"Today me and @miss_s_b played tug with the flat rugby ball!" - happiest memory of the weekend right here.
Harry Styles Lib Dem vote hint prompts pun-filled repsonse from leader Tim Farron
Awww bless
miss_s_b | Doctor Who: Oxygen
I didn't like it (contains spoilers)
hollymath | Doctor Who: Oxygen (not a review so much as a rant)
Holly explains eloquently why this weeks Doctor Who was so hurtful for her.
Useful Tool for Lib Dems | Sci-Ence! Justice Leak!
Find out where you might best use your talents if you're a lib dem activist.
I read The Song of the Dead (Recoletta, #3) - here's my review on Goodreads
tl;dr: I liked it and gave it 4/5
Lib Dems would axe Tory mass internet snooping powers
News that should not be news, really.
beccaelizabeth | Continuum
In which BeccaElizabeth succinctly sums up my problems with most telly and film fiction.
gallifrey_times | GT for Tuesday the 16th of May 2017
A surreal headline from The Sun
... and then a telling (and hilarious) excerpt from the article.
Is this world’s oldest YouTube star? - she thinks she's 106, and has a cookery vlog
I like Mastanamma's advice for life: cook a lot of curries and eat well.
Pirates of the Caribbean 5: hackers threaten to release film unless Disney pays ransom
Initial reaction: but Disney are threatening to release it too! I've seen promoted tweets and everything!
(joke shamelessly stolen from Doug Saunders)
Date: Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 12:58 pm (UTC)
From: (Anonymous)
Laura again

"News that shouldn't be news"... except that after the coalition and especially some of the stuff the leadership wanted us to wave through in the early years, it sadly is actually news.

Date: Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 02:19 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Mood: Sorry)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Indeed :(
