 

The Blood is the Life for 17-05-2017

Wednesday, May 17th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
YouGov | Live Survey Results
RT @miss_s_b: Interesting data on this "Do you consider someone earning 80k to be rich?" survey from YouGov
Emotional Labor - The MetaFilter Thread Condensed.pdf
Via Andrew Ducker.
Sit down with a cup of tea for this one, it's worth reading in full, especially if you are in a relationship, or want to be in a relationship if you're not actually in one.
If you react to it with "oh this is just a load of whining!" you are part of the problem and need to read it again.
Yes, I know it's long, that's part of the point.
weekly_food_challenge | How to do a cooked breakfast with lots of elements for people who all want different things
RT @miss_s_b: I posted about how I do breakfast to Weekly Food Challenge:
Instagram photo
At mum's. It's hard to take a selfie with Pippin on my lap because he's quite large #CoveredInDog
Instagram photo
Pippin and Elephant (his favourite toy)
Is My Friend Still Bisexual? A Handy Guide – The Establishment
Happy IDAHOBIT fellow Bis. Here's hoping we don;t get so much erasure as usual this year (I've already seen several IDAHOTs in the wild, sadly :( )
