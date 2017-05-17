The Blood is the Life for 17-05-2017Wednesday, May 17th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- YouGov | Live Survey Results
- RT @miss_s_b: Interesting data on this "Do you consider someone earning 80k to be rich?" survey from YouGov
- Emotional Labor - The MetaFilter Thread Condensed.pdf
- Via Andrew Ducker.
Sit down with a cup of tea for this one, it's worth reading in full, especially if you are in a relationship, or want to be in a relationship if you're not actually in one.
If you react to it with "oh this is just a load of whining!" you are part of the problem and need to read it again.
Yes, I know it's long, that's part of the point.
- weekly_food_challenge | How to do a cooked breakfast with lots of elements for people who all want different things
- RT @miss_s_b: I posted about how I do breakfast to Weekly Food Challenge:
- Instagram photo
- At mum's. It's hard to take a selfie with Pippin on my lap because he's quite large #CoveredInDog
- Instagram photo
- Pippin and Elephant (his favourite toy)
- Is My Friend Still Bisexual? A Handy Guide – The Establishment
- Happy IDAHOBIT fellow Bis. Here's hoping we don;t get so much erasure as usual this year (I've already seen several IDAHOTs in the wild, sadly :( )