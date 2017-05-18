The Blood is the Life for 18-05-2017Thursday, May 18th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- This man's appeal to find the last photograph ever of his wife is heartbreaking
- If you are in the habit of taking photos on National Trust properties you might be able to help.
- Millionaire bans zero-hours contracts workers and 'battered wives' from renting his properties
- Brexit Britain, y'all. This guy is king now.
- Even Remainers don't like it when unpatriotic Lib Dems back Brussels against Brexit
- In which Dan Hannan says, in very polite language "DISSENT WILL NOT BE TOLERATED! QUESTIONING AUTHORITY IS UNBRITISH! RESISTANCE IS FUTILE! OBEY! OBEY! OBEEEYYYYYYYY!"
- Two Conservative councillors suspended over tweets
- Who among us has not made unguarded social media posts revealing our true character?
It's just that when one's true character is bigoted, it doesn't look good...
- Why I am standing in the 2017 General Election · Andy Strange
- "I have this feeling that many of us are sitting around waiting for the proper grown-ups to show up and take charge.
The problem is — apparently, I am a grown up."
- “There is no Trump, only Zuul” confirms voice from White House refrigerator
- “If You Wanted Support, You Sent Off For Leaflets” – Finding a Bi Community Before the Internet
- I'm really glad that we have moved on from this, but there's still a long way to go to extract biphobia from LGBT orgs.
- weekly_food_challenge | Challinj #19: Onions
- I know what *I* am going to make for this challenge :)
- Six Lib Dem policies to tackle racial inequality
- Lester Holloway highlights some of the stuff in the lib dem manifesto that helps BAME communities.
- Information Commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, opens a formal investigation into the use of data analytics for political purposes
- Well, THIS could be interesting
- Instagram photo
- Apparently I am not allowed to do the housework. I am required as a mattress.…
- How should I vote in the general election? A zoomable .pdf flowchart
- I know, I know, most "how should I vote" things are utter bollocks, and don't take into account your actual priorities or the history of the seat you live in. This one does. Check it out.
- Lib Dem Manifesto Analysis | Sci-Ence! Justice Leak!
- In which Andrew does a blow-by-blow of the whole manifesto so I don't have to
- Labour suspends councillors who formed Tory coalition
- ScotPol is an interesting world, isn't it?
- On tuition fees and how the Tories and Labour both love this issue
- It's not often I link to Neil, but he's dead right about this.
- On IDAHoBiT, what is in the Lib Dem manifesto for LGBT+ people?
- I got published on LDV :)
- 3-D printed ovary allows infertile mouse to mate and give birth - CNN.com
- Warning: contains autoplaying video with REALLY annoying music
- The King of the Netherlands Secretly Pilots Passenger Planes in His Spare Time
- nanila | On immigration and empathy
- In which Nanila has some sympathy for EU migrants, but also points out they are only getting what other immigrants to the UK have had to put up with for years
- Chris Cornell, former Soundgarden singer, dies aged 52
- Genuinely devastated by this.
- One (U2 Music with Metallica Lyrics) by Chris Cornell
- This is just one reason why I liked him; not just extremely talented, but playful with it.
RIP, lovely man.
