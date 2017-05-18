 

The Blood is the Life for 18-05-2017

Thursday, May 18th, 2017 11:00 am
This man's appeal to find the last photograph ever of his wife is heartbreaking
If you are in the habit of taking photos on National Trust properties you might be able to help.
Millionaire bans zero-hours contracts workers and 'battered wives' from renting his properties
Brexit Britain, y'all. This guy is king now.
miss_s_b | Summary of LGBT+ Content in the Lib Dem Manifesto
I posted Summary of LGBT+ Content in the Lib Dem Manifesto to my dreamwidth blog
Even Remainers don't like it when unpatriotic Lib Dems back Brussels against Brexit
In which Dan Hannan says, in very polite language "DISSENT WILL NOT BE TOLERATED! QUESTIONING AUTHORITY IS UNBRITISH! RESISTANCE IS FUTILE! OBEY! OBEY! OBEEEYYYYYYYY!"
Two Conservative councillors suspended over tweets
Who among us has not made unguarded social media posts revealing our true character? It's just that when one's true character is bigoted, it doesn't look good...
Why I am standing in the 2017 General Election · Andy Strange
"I have this feeling that many of us are sitting around waiting for the proper grown-ups to show up and take charge. The problem is — apparently, I am a grown up."
“There is no Trump, only Zuul” confirms voice from White House refrigerator
“If You Wanted Support, You Sent Off For Leaflets” – Finding a Bi Community Before the Internet
I'm really glad that we have moved on from this, but there's still a long way to go to extract biphobia from LGBT orgs.
weekly_food_challenge | Challinj #19: Onions
I know what *I* am going to make for this challenge :)
Six Lib Dem policies to tackle racial inequality
Lester Holloway highlights some of the stuff in the lib dem manifesto that helps BAME communities.
Information Commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, opens a formal investigation into the use of data analytics for political purposes
Well, THIS could be interesting
Instagram photo
Apparently I am not allowed to do the housework. I am required as a mattress.…
How should I vote in the general election? A zoomable .pdf flowchart
I know, I know, most "how should I vote" things are utter bollocks, and don't take into account your actual priorities or the history of the seat you live in. This one does. Check it out.
Lib Dem Manifesto Analysis | Sci-Ence! Justice Leak!
In which Andrew does a blow-by-blow of the whole manifesto so I don't have to
Labour suspends councillors who formed Tory coalition
ScotPol is an interesting world, isn't it?
On tuition fees and how the Tories and Labour both love this issue
It's not often I link to Neil, but he's dead right about this.
On IDAHoBiT, what is in the Lib Dem manifesto for LGBT+ people?
I got published on LDV :)
3-D printed ovary allows infertile mouse to mate and give birth - CNN.com
Warning: contains autoplaying video with REALLY annoying music
The King of the Netherlands Secretly Pilots Passenger Planes in His Spare Time
nanila | On immigration and empathy
In which Nanila has some sympathy for EU migrants, but also points out they are only getting what other immigrants to the UK have had to put up with for years
Chris Cornell, former Soundgarden singer, dies aged 52
Genuinely devastated by this.
gallifrey_times | GT for Thursday the 18th of May 2017
One (U2 Music with Metallica Lyrics) by Chris Cornell
This is just one reason why I liked him; not just extremely talented, but playful with it. RIP, lovely man.
Date: Thursday, May 18th, 2017 01:41 pm (UTC)
purplecat: Hand Drawn picture of a Toy Cat (Default)
From: [personal profile] purplecat
That "how I should vote in the general election?" looks plausible until you start hunting for reasons someone might vote conservative and then it begins to look rather biased...

I mean, it's possible that about 99% of conservative voters are hugely deluded about what is in their best interests, but it is more likely that the left wing is failing to recognise what they consider to be their best interest.

The continual side-swipes at Corbyn seem a bit unnecessary too.
