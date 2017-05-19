The Blood is the Life for 19-05-2017Friday, May 19th, 2017 11:00 am
- A Reminder of the Electoral Reform Society's Views on Voter ID
- A very polite criticism of the proposal put forward in the tory manifesto yesterday
- Net neutrality going down in flames as US FCC votes to kill Title II rules
- Paul Nuttall calls for all women from Wales and other countries to be renamed ‘Natalie’ for convenience
- xkcd: Doctor Visit
- Julie Andrews: I have ‘always’ been an LGBT ally
- missdiane | RIP Chris Cornell
- Electoral Commission wants powers to tackle election meddling from abroad
- The Real Reason Scotland Wants Its Independence
- British man charged under Terrorism Act after failing to hand over passwords at Heathrow
- gallifrey_times | GT for Friday the 19th of May 2017
Independence is being offered as was to achieve the Scandinavian style social democracy we think we want in Scotland.
I think this presents a difficult choice for centre-left Unionists who will increasingly be asked to chose between Tory Unionism and SNP lead social democracy. There's a potential long term outcome where Scotland keeps getting additional powers and ends up quasi-autonomous but this is difficult when England is so heavily centralised and England doesn't understand what Scotland's desire for greater autonomy is for and where Scotland is not willing or able to do all of the things that Scandinavian social democracies actually do. (For example our business creation rate is very low compared to Scandinavian countries, our bright youngsters go in to the professions rather than running SME's in Scotland.)
There is also a bit of purposeful nation-building and foundation mythologising going on. Parts of Scotland are telling themselves that one of their defining characteristics is that Scotland is to the left of England. By telling ourselves this I think we make it true. It comes with some implications, if our position is relative rather than absolute. If our foundation myth is not that we are a centre-left social democracy frustrated by Tories at Westminister but that we are *more* left-wing than England then no matter who the government is in Westminister we would want to be more left wing than them.
The SNP coalition (which is different from the pro-independence coalition) includes a small measure of blood and soil type nationalists, a measure of centre-right nationalists who would like Scotland to be independent so they can de-regulate it and a goodly measure of fishers and farmers who are Euro-sceptic and liked the idea of an independent Scotland outside the Common Fisheries Policy. The SNP just about manged to bind those groups in to the pro-indepedence coalition in 2014. I wonder if they might start flaking off and if so, will they be replaced by former Labour and Lib Dem voters who have given up on Westminister or do those voters chose the Union over policy?
No one appears to be able to out Union the Tories. I think the Scottish Lib Dems have failed to articulate their position of a federal Britain with much more local devolution. I think this is largely because there is sceptism of that policy in England for England
What I'm watching to see is if centre-left voters Unionist voters decide that the SNP is fundamentally right and the only way to get a centre-left Scotland is for Scotland to be independent and that they would prefer a centre-left Scotland to a centre-right Union. I, personally, think that's the determining factor about whether Scotland becomes independent in the next 10-15 years or not.
And that's why the SNP are determined on destroying the Labour Party.
