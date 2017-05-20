The Blood is the Life for 20-05-2017Saturday, May 20th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- weekly_food_challenge | Challenge 19: How to caramelise onions (a guide with photos)
- In which I detail step by step with photos my onion caramelising process
- Theresa May to create new internet that would be controlled and regulated by government
- JFC.
We used to take the piss out of China for stuff like this.
- Instagram photo
- *smug mode* #cycling
- Arctic stronghold of world’s seeds flooded after permafrost melts
- This is terrible :(
- Instagram photo
- The doggy version of a cargo cult: fire has not been on since early February, but still he hopes…
- An AI invented a bunch of new paint colours that are hilariously wrong
- I quite like "stoner blue" - both the name and the colour
- The first reviews of ‘Wonder Woman’ are in …
- ... and it's looking hopeful! Yay!
- A note on blogging – why I write | The Secret Barrister
- a.k.a Why you should all be reading the secret barrister