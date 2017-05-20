 

The Blood is the Life for 20-05-2017

Saturday, May 20th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b:
[personal profile] miss_s_b
weekly_food_challenge | Challenge 19: How to caramelise onions (a guide with photos)
In which I detail step by step with photos my onion caramelising process
Theresa May to create new internet that would be controlled and regulated by government
JFC. We used to take the piss out of China for stuff like this.
Instagram photo
*smug mode* #cycling
Arctic stronghold of world’s seeds flooded after permafrost melts
This is terrible :(
Instagram photo
The doggy version of a cargo cult: fire has not been on since early February, but still he hopes…
An AI invented a bunch of new paint colours that are hilariously wrong
I quite like "stoner blue" - both the name and the colour
The first reviews of ‘Wonder Woman’ are in …
... and it's looking hopeful! Yay!
A note on blogging – why I write | The Secret Barrister
a.k.a Why you should all be reading the secret barrister
