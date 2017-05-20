 

Weekend Recs

Saturday, May 20th, 2017
If you're not a Lib Dem (or political activist of another stripe) then I have heard that weekends are a time for relaxing. I vaguely recall this being the case from before I got into politics... Anyway, it seemed to me that the weekend might be a good time for a recs post.
  • Book: Signal to Noise by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. If you grew up in the 80s, this book is such a powerful kick up the memories. If you didn't it's probably less so; similarly, if you're less of a music geek than me, you might bounce off it. With those caveats in place, though, this is one of my favourite books of the last few years.

  • Film: They Live (1988 - John Carpenter). Laugh at the 80s guitar 'n' synth rock soundtrack. Giggle at the crazy conceit of it. Try to stamp down the growing paranoia that we are actually living in that world right now...

  • DW account: [personal profile] hollymath, whose posts are always thoughtful, often thought-provoking, and full of love and humanity.

  • DW comm: [community profile] weekly_food_challenge. Yeah, I know, it's one of mine. However! I feel like we passed a benchmark this week: someone I don't know posted a recipe, and it was good! It feels like a proper (albeit small) comm now, and not just me and some of my mates recipe-swapping.

  • Other website/blog/twitter/tumblr/RSS feed: Postcards from the Frontiers of Science (on DW as [syndicated profile] lewis_and_quark_feed). Utterly hilarious yet strangely compelling blog about the travails of teaching neural nets various things.
Date: Saturday, May 20th, 2017
Aw, I'm touched you'd include me! And here I was just about to write a big whinge, maybe I won't now so people don't think I'm like that all the time. ;)

Date: Saturday, May 20th, 2017
Even your whinges are ace, tho.
