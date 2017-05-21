The Blood is the Life for 21-05-2017Sunday, May 21st, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- miss_s_b | Weekend Recs
- I posted Weekend Recs to my dreamwidth blog
- A Primer on "Mansplaining," AKA When Men Don't Value Your Opinion
- Teen Vogue continues awesome
- Johnny Depp Wouldn't Have a Female Villain for 'Pirates 5'
- OFFS
- gallifrey_times | GT for Sunday the 21st of May 2017
- The Lost Typefaces of W.A. Dwiggins - Atlas Obscura
- Flappers Didn’t Really Wear Fringed Dresses
- via Conuly
- Extremis! - a poll about last night's Doctor Who