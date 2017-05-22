 

The Blood is the Life for 22-05-2017

Monday, May 22nd, 2017 11:00 am
pod_together | 2017 Rules and FAQ
Oooo it's Pod Together time of year again! YAY! If you're a fic writer or a podcaster or both I really rec this challenge. I have participated several times now and had fun every time.
pod_together | Match Maker Sign-Ups
If you want to sign up to Pod Together do so here.
The Definition Of Hell For Each Myers-Briggs Personality Type
Yes, yes, I know, Myers-Briggs is mostly a bag of shite. This still amused me.
Brexit and the coming food crisis: ‘If you can’t feed a country, you haven’t got a country'
Oh look, more project fear...
Instagram photo: One day I'm going to learn not to bash bits of my bike into my leg when I'm carrying it up steps……
Revealed: Facebook's internal rulebook on sex, terrorism and violence | News | The Guardian
RT @miss_s_b: Revealed: Facebook's internal rulebook on sex, terrorism and violence *shudder*
I read The Jewel That Was Ours (Inspector Morse, #9) - here's my review on Goodreads
Jennie Rigg (Brighouse, WYorks, The United Kingdom)’s review of The Jewel That Was Ours
I read How to Be a Domestic Goddess: Baking and the Art of Comfort Cooking - here's my rev…
Untitled (https://www.goodreads.com/review/show/2006568033?utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=dlvr.it)
gallifrey_times | GT for Monday the 22nd of May 2017
I posted GT for Monday the 22nd of May 2017 to the Gallifrey Times Whoniverse Newsletter
