There but for the grace of God...Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 08:03 am
miss_s_b
Manchester is less than an hour from my home. I have lots of friends there, and I visit there often. The station I most often arrive at is Manchester Victoria.
Less than a fortnight ago I took my little girl to an arena concert in a big city.
So yeah, this is hitting home hard.
BUT.
But.
The arsehole who blew himself up with an IED full of nuts and bolts at a concert full of little girls was one man.
The people who immediately took to the streets with bottles of water and cups of tea? The people who opened their homes to strangers for a sit down or a phone charger or a phone? The taxi drivers who offered free rides home when the trains were cancelled, the hotels who offered free rooms and respite and drinks to those affected, and the absolute heroes of the emergency services? Those people are legion. Those people are the ones who we need to talk about. Those people are the peak of humanity.
Love, not hate.
Helping, not hurting.
No party politics today, people. No Yorkshire/Lancashire joking. Today we stand together. Please?
Less than a fortnight ago I took my little girl to an arena concert in a big city.
So yeah, this is hitting home hard.
BUT.
But.
The arsehole who blew himself up with an IED full of nuts and bolts at a concert full of little girls was one man.
The people who immediately took to the streets with bottles of water and cups of tea? The people who opened their homes to strangers for a sit down or a phone charger or a phone? The taxi drivers who offered free rides home when the trains were cancelled, the hotels who offered free rooms and respite and drinks to those affected, and the absolute heroes of the emergency services? Those people are legion. Those people are the ones who we need to talk about. Those people are the peak of humanity.
Love, not hate.
Helping, not hurting.
No party politics today, people. No Yorkshire/Lancashire joking. Today we stand together. Please?