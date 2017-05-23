Also, further to most recent post, and avoiding party politics still.Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 08:25 am
miss_s_b
The police have confirmed it as a terrorist attack, although not the stripe of terrorism.
But we know what terrorists want, don't we?
The clue is in the name.
They want us to be afraid.
They want us to cower in our homes, afraid to go to gigs or theatres or sports events.
They want us to give in to fear and authoritarianism.
FUCK THEM.
There's already lots of people sharing practical ways you can help in Manchester today - three examples here - but what if you are nowhere near Manchester? And what about the future?
One way you can show your defiance today?
Buy a ticket. Buy a ticket to a gig, or a football match, or a play, or anything else where lots of people gather to enjoy themselves and be human. Let today be the biggest day for ticket sales to fun things the UK has ever seen.
And hope that people remember that unless and until the identity of the attacker is confirmed, assuming things about his religion or lack thereof doesn't help anyone. Everyone assumed Timothy McVeigh was a Muslim attacker...
(to clarify: not saying that this is what you are doing, but a lot of people are)
