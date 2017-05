FUCK THEM.

The police have confirmed it as a terrorist attack, although not the stripe of terrorism.But we know what terrorists want, don't we?The clue is in the name.They want us to be afraid.They want us to cower in our homes, afraid to go to gigs or theatres or sports events.They want us to give in to fear and authoritarianism.There's already lots of people sharing practical ways you can help in Manchester today - t hre e e xample s h er e - but what if you are nowhere near Manchester? And what about the future?One way you can show your defiance today?Buy a ticket. Buy a ticket to a gig, or a football match, or a play, or anything else where lots of people gather to enjoy themselves and be human. Let today be the biggest day for ticket sales to fun things the UK has ever seen.