The Blood is the Life for 23-05-2017Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Instagram photo
- I went to the hairdresser. Here's the before shot.
- Instagram photo: And done - a bit more subtle than usual ;)
- Advice if you're upset by the news - CBBC Newsround
- Aimed at kids, but works for adults too
- miss_s_b | There but for the grace of God...
- My first thoughts about the Manchester attack this morning.
- miss_s_b | Also, further to most recent post, and avoiding party politics still.
- ... and my second thoughts: don't let them win. Show them we will not be cowed.
- white_hart | (no subject)
- In which White_Hart shares an apposite CS Lewis quote.
- How you can help in the aftermath of the Manchester terror attack - Manchester Evening News
- Has autoplaying video, but it's right at the top so easy to stop.
- RT @miss_s_b: Be the proud, protective rainbow lizard you wish to see in the world:
(via )
- I’m Alive | Sci-Ence! Justice Leak!
- Just one of many posts from Mancunian friends expressing similar sentiments.