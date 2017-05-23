 

The Blood is the Life for 23-05-2017

Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Instagram photo
I went to the hairdresser. Here's the before shot.
Instagram
Instagram photo: And done - a bit more subtle than usual ;)
Advice if you're upset by the news - CBBC Newsround
Aimed at kids, but works for adults too
miss_s_b | There but for the grace of God...
My first thoughts about the Manchester attack this morning.
miss_s_b | Also, further to most recent post, and avoiding party politics still.
... and my second thoughts: don't let them win. Show them we will not be cowed.
white_hart | (no subject)
In which White_Hart shares an apposite CS Lewis quote.
How you can help in the aftermath of the Manchester terror attack - Manchester Evening News
Has autoplaying video, but it's right at the top so easy to stop.
Twitter
RT @miss_s_b: Be the proud, protective rainbow lizard you wish to see in the world: (via )
I’m Alive | Sci-Ence! Justice Leak!
Just one of many posts from Mancunian friends expressing similar sentiments.
