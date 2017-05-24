The Blood is the Life for 24-05-2017Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- When Wrong Goes Right: 30 Creative Museum 404 Error Pages
- I love a good 404 page - the Lib Dems one is usually pretty funny, and changes regularly.
- Holy Molluscamony by The Stairfall Institute for the Study of Phantasms and Simulacra (@stairfallinstitute) on Game Jolt
- My friend made a game. I'm no good at point and click adventure games, but even I enjoyed this with it's magnificent, affectionate renditions of Calderdale and her people (and beers).
- A haven for heathens, hoodies & hipsters. Hijabis & Hebrews. High brow intellectuals and however-you-sexuals. It's home to all. #Manchester
- Beautiful photo and beautiful sentiment from James Mckeown on Twitter:
- #GE2017: Who will decide the country’s fate? - The Justice Gap
- A useful and informative article on who can and can't vote in the general election.
- We Need To Stop Making Gay Jokes About Trump And Putin
- Joking homophobia is still homophobia
- Hilarious Winners of the First Annual ‘Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards’
- Some of these are just good photos, not funny ones. They are all worth looking at, though.
- The perils of writing while female - Seventh Row
- Dangerous Assumptions | Athene Donald's Blog
- melannen | NOTE TO SELF
- This is an important note to self that I think many of us could do with internalising.
- Manchester bombing 2017: how to get advice and support around the attack | WIRED UK
- This? This is responsible journalism. Well done @WiredUK
How to help, what to do, no sensationalism.
Bravo.
- Capybara Loves All The Animals On Her Farm - The Dodo
- OMG the chicken. 3 3 3
- Roger Moore's finest hour. Well, 6 and a bit minutes.
- (via Nick Barlow)
- hollymath | But other than that, how was the play?
- You know how I recced you all to friend Holly the other day because she writes the most amazing blog posts? This is one of them.
- Twitter photo
- Dad hurt his leg muscle today.
Mum just brought him the Ralgex for relief.
I wondered if it might have lost a BIT of efficacy...
- Instagram photo
- Why have one screen icon when you can have two? RIP Sir Rog. Still love ya Sir Lee. ♡