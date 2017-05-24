 

The Blood is the Life for 24-05-2017

Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
When Wrong Goes Right: 30 Creative Museum 404 Error Pages
I love a good 404 page - the Lib Dems one is usually pretty funny, and changes regularly.
Holy Molluscamony by The Stairfall Institute for the Study of Phantasms and Simulacra (@stairfallinstitute) on Game Jolt
My friend made a game. I'm no good at point and click adventure games, but even I enjoyed this with it's magnificent, affectionate renditions of Calderdale and her people (and beers).
A haven for heathens, hoodies & hipsters. Hijabis & Hebrews. High brow intellectuals and however-you-sexuals. It's home to all. #Manchester
Beautiful photo and beautiful sentiment from James Mckeown on Twitter:
#GE2017: Who will decide the country’s fate? - The Justice Gap
A useful and informative article on who can and can't vote in the general election.
We Need To Stop Making Gay Jokes About Trump And Putin
Joking homophobia is still homophobia
Hilarious Winners of the First Annual ‘Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards’
Some of these are just good photos, not funny ones. They are all worth looking at, though.
The perils of writing while female - Seventh Row
Dangerous Assumptions | Athene Donald's Blog
melannen | NOTE TO SELF
This is an important note to self that I think many of us could do with internalising.
Manchester bombing 2017: how to get advice and support around the attack | WIRED UK
This? This is responsible journalism. Well done @WiredUK How to help, what to do, no sensationalism. Bravo.
Capybara Loves All The Animals On Her Farm - The Dodo
OMG the chicken. 3 3 3
Roger Moore's finest hour. Well, 6 and a bit minutes.
(via Nick Barlow)
hollymath | But other than that, how was the play?
You know how I recced you all to friend Holly the other day because she writes the most amazing blog posts? This is one of them.
Twitter photo
Dad hurt his leg muscle today. Mum just brought him the Ralgex for relief. I wondered if it might have lost a BIT of efficacy...
Instagram photo
Why have one screen icon when you can have two? RIP Sir Rog. Still love ya Sir Lee. ♡
  • Add Memory
  • Share This Post

About This Blog

Hello! I'm Jennie (known to many as SB, due to my handle, or The Yorksher Gob because of my old blog's name). This blog is my public face; click here for a list of all the other places you can find me on t'interwebs.







Ebuzzing - Top Blogs Ebuzzing - Top Blogs - Politics





Goodreads: Book reviews, recommendations, and discussion




==================
Charities I support:

The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here

==================


Creative Commons License
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.

Please note that any and all opinions expressed in this blog are subject to random change at whim my own, and not necessarily representative of my party, or any of the constituent parts thereof (except myself, obviously).

Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.

Most Popular Tags