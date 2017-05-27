 

The Blood is the Life for 27-05-2017

Saturday, May 27th, 2017
Kids With Their Superhero Shadows | The Mary Sue
This is beautiful
DC Super Hero Girls Gets a New Series From Cartoon Network
They'd better show it in the UK!
Supergirl - Extended "Wonder Woman" Promo - YouTube
In which the cast of my current fave TV show do a little promo for the new Wonder Woman movie and it's ACE.
Please Enjoy These Photos Of Macron And Trudeau's Impossibly Romantic First Date
RT @pamcowburn: Please Enjoy These Photos Of Macron And Trudeau's Impossibly Romantic First Date via @davidmackau
