Doctor Who: The Pyramid at the End of the WorldSunday, May 28th, 2017 10:03 am
miss_s_b
OK, so I didn't like the last couple of weeks very much, but that? That has actively made me angry. Anyone who has been in an abusive relationship? Do not watch this episode.
What kind of fucked up clueless arsehole gaslighty abuser definition of "consent" was that? And that could have been OK if the show had shown explicit disapproval of the fucked up clueless arsehole gaslighty abuser definition of "consent". But it didn't. It really fucking didn't. And "love is slavery"? From the DOCTOR? Fuck that shit. Fuck it with a pointy stick with lots of splinters. And that's without even getting into the fact that the plot resolution was fucking stupid. The sonic screwdriver has got the Doctor out of locked rooms before, but this one is different? OK, I might buy that, in an episode that hadn't already pissed me off. But you're telling me the doctor can't feel the difference in texture between paint and metal? Bullshit. I can do that, and the magic man in his magic box is supposed to be better than me. And don't even get me started on him still not knowing what OCR software is.
So yeah, I am angry. I am especially angry given how good the first few episodes this series were. If it had all been crap I could have just shrugged and carried on. But this is... ugh. It feels like such a waste. A waste of Bill, and a waste of Erica, who was an awesome new character.
