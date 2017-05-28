 

Doctor Who: The Pyramid at the End of the World

Sunday, May 28th, 2017 10:03 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
OK, so I didn't like the last couple of weeks very much, but that? That has actively made me angry. Anyone who has been in an abusive relationship? Do not watch this episode.

What kind of fucked up clueless arsehole gaslighty abuser definition of "consent" was that? And that could have been OK if the show had shown explicit disapproval of the fucked up clueless arsehole gaslighty abuser definition of "consent". But it didn't. It really fucking didn't. And "love is slavery"? From the DOCTOR? Fuck that shit. Fuck it with a pointy stick with lots of splinters. And that's without even getting into the fact that the plot resolution was fucking stupid. The sonic screwdriver has got the Doctor out of locked rooms before, but this one is different? OK, I might buy that, in an episode that hadn't already pissed me off. But you're telling me the doctor can't feel the difference in texture between paint and metal? Bullshit. I can do that, and the magic man in his magic box is supposed to be better than me. And don't even get me started on him still not knowing what OCR software is.

So yeah, I am angry. I am especially angry given how good the first few episodes this series were. If it had all been crap I could have just shrugged and carried on. But this is... ugh. It feels like such a waste. A waste of Bill, and a waste of Erica, who was an awesome new character.
Date: Sunday, May 28th, 2017 10:15 am (UTC)
white_hart: (Default)
From: [personal profile] white_hart
I note that it was written by Peter Harness, who also wrote "Kill the Moon", "The Zygon Invasion" and "The Zygon Inversion", so I was not surprised that I was considerably less than impressed by it.

Date: Sunday, May 28th, 2017 11:48 am (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Britishness: Tea)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Yeah, "the guy who wrote a clunky abortion metaphor that he claimed not to realise was a clunky abortion metaphor has also written something else thoughtless and tone deaf" shocker...

Date: Sunday, May 28th, 2017 08:20 pm (UTC)
cedara: (TARDIS-Tours)
From: [personal profile] cedara
That explains the crappy plot. Ta.

Date: Sunday, May 28th, 2017 11:59 am (UTC)
st_aurafina: (DW: Donna)
From: [personal profile] st_aurafina
Yeah, I've been stealth reading people's reviews before I've seen the ep, and I think I will give it a miss. I have been enjoying the season after taking a bit of a break from Doctor Who, and I don't want to get all cranky about liking the show again. I can always watch it later, if it becomes necessary.

You were doing so well, show! I was excite!

Date: Sunday, May 28th, 2017 01:07 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
I think this is probably the way to go. I really loved Thin Ice, for example, and plan to watch it again later, if only to cleanse this ep from my mind.

Date: Sunday, May 28th, 2017 12:40 pm (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
Such a shame. :( When this year started out so well.

Date: Sunday, May 28th, 2017 01:06 pm (UTC)
miss_s_b: (Default)
From: [personal profile] miss_s_b
Indeed and exactly

Date: Sunday, May 28th, 2017 07:30 pm (UTC)
devohoneybee: (Default)
From: [personal profile] devohoneybee
I didn't mind the depiction of the EVIL DEMON-LIKE ALIENS as abusers, and also took "love is slavery" as a warning of the aliens' view of "love" rather than a truism on the Doctor's part. What bugged me was the Doctor's immunity to the bacteria that killed any living thing, including plants. And the ongoing conceit that an otherwise observant and insightful Bill would fail to notice that the Doctor can't see. Also that the aliens accept Bill's consent as being based on love, when it is her love for the Doctor, rather than love for them ("we must be loved") that drives it.

Date: Sunday, May 28th, 2017 08:19 pm (UTC)
cedara: (TARDIS-Tours)
From: [personal profile] cedara
Oh, good - I'm not alone in my dislike then, even though I didn't catch why immediately.
