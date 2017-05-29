I'm feeling busy

I am dangerously low on spoons, I have a bunch of things I'm committed to doing before the end of the month, electoral stuff is particularly pressing (I may be beginning to regret being on regional exec, and chair of Plus, and involved in national stuff too) and daughter is on half term holiday so I have less time to do everything.



I may be a bit absent for the next few days, is my point. And if I do turn up I may be irascible. Just so you all know.