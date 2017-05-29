 

The Blood is the Life for 29-05-2017

Monday, May 29th, 2017 11:00 am
Lumberjanes Gathers Kickass Women For Annual Special
*happy dance*
gallifrey_times | GT for Sunday the 28th May 2017
I posted GT for Sunday the 28th May 2017 to the Gallifrey Times Whoniverse Newsletter
The gender wars of household chores: a feminist comic | World news | The Guardian
The Grauniad has picked up on that viral comic about mental load that I linked to last week.
Salman Abedi wasn't a lone wolf – he was a known wolf, and the Muslim community tried to warn us about him
"Last week, my niece asked me for Ariana Grande tickets. I’ve promised to take her, as soon as the tour restarts. I will do anything I can to help our security services keep her safe. What more can a law abiding Muslim do?"
"The Hatpin Peril" Terrorized Men Who Couldn't Handle the 20th-Century Woman | History | Smithsonian
Improvised self defence for women: the suffragist era:
Instagram photo
Now showing chez Jennie: a film about Zombies who need to clean their teeth better
