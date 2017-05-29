The Blood is the Life for 29-05-2017Monday, May 29th, 2017 11:00 am
- Lumberjanes Gathers Kickass Women For Annual Special
- *happy dance*
- gallifrey_times | GT for Sunday the 28th May 2017
- The gender wars of household chores: a feminist comic | World news | The Guardian
- The Grauniad has picked up on that viral comic about mental load that I linked to last week.
- Salman Abedi wasn't a lone wolf – he was a known wolf, and the Muslim community tried to warn us about him
- "Last week, my niece asked me for Ariana Grande tickets. I’ve promised to take her, as soon as the tour restarts. I will do anything I can to help our security services keep her safe. What more can a law abiding Muslim do?"
- "The Hatpin Peril" Terrorized Men Who Couldn't Handle the 20th-Century Woman | History | Smithsonian
- Improvised self defence for women: the suffragist era:
- Instagram photo
- Now showing chez Jennie: a film about Zombies who need to clean their teeth better