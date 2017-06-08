The Blood is the Life for 08-06-2017Thursday, June 8th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b
- Now local Conservative candidates are failing to show up to debates
- Which of the 3 main parties' manifestos was best written?
- *smug mode*
- Waist-to-height ratio more accurate than BMI in identifying obesity, new study shows
- Backing up previous new studies for at least the last ten years, to my knowledge as a lay person... You think the medical profession might start paying attention soon?
- Cicero's Songs: Hopes and Fears
- This post made my heart swell. I hope more voters think like this.
- Diane Abbott may be flawed. But this is bullying