 

The Blood is the Life for 08-06-2017

Thursday, June 8th, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Now local Conservative candidates are failing to show up to debates
Which of the 3 main parties' manifestos was best written?
*smug mode*
Waist-to-height ratio more accurate than BMI in identifying obesity, new study shows
Backing up previous new studies for at least the last ten years, to my knowledge as a lay person... You think the medical profession might start paying attention soon?
Cicero's Songs: Hopes and Fears
This post made my heart swell. I hope more voters think like this.
Diane Abbott may be flawed. But this is bullying
