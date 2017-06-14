A message for the lib dem leader: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO STOP ITWednesday, June 14th, 2017 08:49 am
miss_s_b
Having blogged recently about how nice it's been the last couple of years not having to post about the stupid decisions Our Glorious Leader has taken twice a week, every week, I had this drawn to my attention this morning.
I'm sorry, Tim, but what are you DOING? The absolute worst possible thing you can do right now is water down our position on brexit. It's a colossal national act of self harm, in ten years' time you won't be able to find anybody who will admit to having supported it, our membership and voters are massively against it, and you want to tie us to it? Have you gone COMPLETELY Tonto? Why are you spouting the brexiteers ridiculous "will of the people" line? It doesn't make you look grown up, it makes you look weak and stupid.
Our USP at the moment, the one thing we have going for us, is that we are solidly anti-brexit. We already watered it down far too much in the manifesto. And you're throwing even that away? For what? We're not going to get any positive press for it, the press are uniformly hostile whatever we do. The only press we will get out of this is "See? Brexit is inevitable! Even the Lib Dems support it now!" That's not going to attract new members and supporters, in fact it will drive away lots of the existing ones.
And worst of all, it proves all our critics right: we look like weak, unprincipled fence-sitters.
Honestly, what is it with the lib dem instinct to, every time we manage to get a USP, throw it away? I'll never bloody understand it.
Sorry to disagree when it's not my party, but I thought it was worth mentioning as it's one of the things I admire most about the way the SNP leadership handle things - the ground is being laid for multiple scenarios.
We live in a system that punishes co-operative, consensus, politics. Attempting it only means that those who oppose the consensus get no voice whatsoever.
I'm not suggesting seeking consensus without making your actual preferred position clear up front and repeatedly, throughout. That would be a disaster, right enough. It was.
I'd go a bit further. I think the Lib Dems need to try to show how consensus politics can work if we ever want a more proportional voting system which will need that consensus approach to emerge more often. I get that that's hard for you now, but I think as a party you need to get back on the horse.
Again, sorry for disagreeing when it's not my party - it's just my opinion and highly ignorable! :-) I'll butt out now.
Our position is *ALREADY* a compromise one. It's ALREADY a compromise much further than I think we should have gone. And yet that has merely emboldened the anti-civilisation side to go further in their own demands.
