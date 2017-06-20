He's not a liberal, he's a technocratic centrist. This is fine if you are (shadow) chancellor; commendable, even. It's not acceptable in the leader. The leader needs to inspire. Technocratic centrism is the opposite of inspirational.



His stance on brexit is... at odds with the majority of the party's members and voters is probably the kindest way of putting it, and is already bringing out the "but we must appease the racists! We can't tell people they are wrong!" faction. If he wins, and maintains this stance, I predict a halving of our membership in pretty short order.



Tuition fees. OK, so he's not entirely to blame for the policy cock up (all those of us who voted for coalition, myself included, must take out share of that blame) but he is the person responsible for the catastrophic mishandling of the implementation and representation of it, and a big part of the reason Labour, why a party which introduced and then trebled tuition fees, can still point at them like an albatross round our necks.



The British Press, bless them, are not known for their nuance and balance. His name will be "Sir Vince Cable, the man who privatised the mail" - whether he wins the leadership or not, tbh.



Ten years ago he declared that by his own reckoning, he was too old. I do not believe he has got younger in that time.

RON Davey Cable resigning from the party Lamb

... and to nobody's surprise it is Vince Cable.I like Vince, as a person. I like his stance on bees. I like his dancing.None of those three things makes him suitable to be leader of the party, though. I mean, yes, he's got long service. And he did that one joke when he was acting leader that one time. But I'd really like something more than that to enthuse about in a potential leader.Plus, there's all the things that make him unsuitable to be leader:All that said? I'll give him a fair hearing at hustings. He'll have his chance to impress me. I just don't see him doing it.So far, to my knowledge, the field looks like this:Jo Swinson, Jamie Stone, Layla Moran, Tom Brake, Tim Farron, Alistair CarmichaelStephen Lloyd, Wera Hobhouse, Christine JardineNorman Lamb, Ed DaveyVince CableIf anyone else declares that they are definitely standing I shall go into my reasons further, but based on Ds&Ps, and subject to persuasion at hustings, I expect my ballot to look like this:There has been talk that there might be an online ballot this time, rather than a paper one. If that is the case I shall lobby very hard indeed for it to have at least one free text box for write in candidates and/or voting RON. Voters should be able to express their displeasure at the options on the ballot on any and every ballot, this one included.