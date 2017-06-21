 

The Blood is the Life for 21-06-2017

Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 11:00 am
miss_s_b: (Default)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
miss_s_b | Lib Dem Leadership Candidates: the first one has broken cover
I posted Lib Dem Leadership Candidates: the first one has broken cover to my dreamwidth blog
London's Tube has been running so long it's literally raising the temperature of the earth around it | CityMetric
Either / And: The Election, For Liberals, In Brief
Sherlock team promises Dracula will also be completely up its own arse
I believe Bill Cosby - Vox
"Even in the face of clear statements and corroborating evidence, we so often just don’t believe men when they say sexual assault is funny or when they say they’ve done it. It’s time for us to start believing men."
weekly_food_challenge | Challenge #21: Mint
miss_s_b | Happy Solstice
Date: Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 12:48 pm (UTC)
danieldwilliam: (Default)
From: [personal profile] danieldwilliam
Thinking about how to cool down the Tube is going to occupy my entire brain all day.
Most Popular Tags