State of the SBTuesday, June 27th, 2017 11:22 am
miss_s_b
Hate everything.
Having cashflow problems, some of which are my fault, and some of which are other people's fault, and all of which are beyond my control and therefore incredibly frustrating.
Cashflow problems meaning I am having to cancel on commitments, which I hate doing.
Politics in general is full of arseholes who keep arsing.
Work is frustrating, because I can't do the things I need to do for various stupid reasons (also beyond my control).
Have had no sleep and lots of pointless arguments with members of household, which means I am dangerously low on spoons, grumpy and frazzled.
And to top it all, my right tit is a big scabby painful mess.
Here's hoping you lot are all a bit happier...
Having cashflow problems, some of which are my fault, and some of which are other people's fault, and all of which are beyond my control and therefore incredibly frustrating.
Cashflow problems meaning I am having to cancel on commitments, which I hate doing.
Politics in general is full of arseholes who keep arsing.
Work is frustrating, because I can't do the things I need to do for various stupid reasons (also beyond my control).
Have had no sleep and lots of pointless arguments with members of household, which means I am dangerously low on spoons, grumpy and frazzled.
And to top it all, my right tit is a big scabby painful mess.
Here's hoping you lot are all a bit happier...
no subjectDate: Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 10:53 am (UTC)
I'm sorry for the world's woes, and for the woe of your nipple.
no subjectDate: Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 11:26 am (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 12:24 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 12:26 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 12:31 pm (UTC)
no subjectDate: Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 01:23 pm (UTC)
My sympathies.