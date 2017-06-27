 

State of the SB

Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 11:22 am
miss_s_b: (Mood: Drama queen)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
  • I'm feeling depressed
Hate everything.
Having cashflow problems, some of which are my fault, and some of which are other people's fault, and all of which are beyond my control and therefore incredibly frustrating.
Cashflow problems meaning I am having to cancel on commitments, which I hate doing.
Politics in general is full of arseholes who keep arsing.
Work is frustrating, because I can't do the things I need to do for various stupid reasons (also beyond my control).
Have had no sleep and lots of pointless arguments with members of household, which means I am dangerously low on spoons, grumpy and frazzled.
And to top it all, my right tit is a big scabby painful mess.

Here's hoping you lot are all a bit happier...
Date: Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 10:53 am (UTC)
st_aurafina: Rainbow DNA (Default)
From: [personal profile] st_aurafina
Ow, ow, your poor boob, ow. I thought when I read this at first that maybe you had gotten a radical nipple tattoo. It's so much sadder than that.

I'm sorry for the world's woes, and for the woe of your nipple.

Date: Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 11:26 am (UTC)
sfred: (Default)
From: [personal profile] sfred
I hope everything becomes less crap soon.

Date: Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 12:24 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] theandrewhickey
Hope everything sorts itself out soon, and I'm here if you need to vent in the meantime.

Date: Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 12:26 pm (UTC)
alatefeline: Painting of a cat asleep on a book. (Default)
From: [personal profile] alatefeline
I'm sorry.

Date: Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 12:31 pm (UTC)
hollymath: (Default)
From: [personal profile] hollymath
Sending love.

Date: Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 01:23 pm (UTC)
staceyuk: (hug)
From: [personal profile] staceyuk
*lots of squishy soft hugs"

My sympathies.
Edited Date: Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 01:24 pm (UTC)
