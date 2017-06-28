 

Another Update on the leadership race: the Coronation of St Vince?

Wednesday, June 28th, 2017 10:32 am
miss_s_b: Vince Cable's happy face (Politics: Vince - happy face)
[personal profile] miss_s_b
Definitely not standing: Jo Swinson, Jamie Stone, Layla Moran, Wera Hobhouse, Tom Brake, Tim Farron, Alistair Carmichael, Norman Lamb, Ed Davey
Probably not standing: Stephen Lloyd, Christine Jardine
Probably standing:
Definitely standing: Vince Cable

... Oh arse.

Look, coronations are bad. The "candidate" does not get examined, does not get their feet held to whatever fire the membership is stoking, does not have to state any positions before the crown is lowered. Recent political leaders who have had a coronation rather than an election include TMay, Arlene Foster, and Gordon Brown. We do not want to be in that company.

But even if coronations were ok, the coronation of someone who's published views are 1, so often at odds with the membership and 2, so changeable depending on who he is talking to... Lads, this is really, really, REALLY not good. And given the article I linked to in the very first piece I wrote on potential leadership elections after the GE, this whole situation smells really fucking funny and I do not like it one bit.

I'm in conversation with a bunch of other senior Lib Dems members of the awkward squad to try to do something about this. I mean, if there was a proper election and the members decided that Vince was the best person, that's one thing, but this is just a subversion of party democracy, and I hate it. Eurgh.

But if we can't do something about it... I don't know. The scissors are feeling very close to my membership card right now.

ETA: OfC given the legendary efficiency of the LDHQ membership department, if I were to cut up my membership card and send it back we'd probably have had another 2 general elections before they got round to processing my resignation...
Date: Wednesday, June 28th, 2017 11:31 am (UTC)
danieldwilliam: (Default)
From: [personal profile] danieldwilliam
Is what is happening that Vince Cable is going to be interim leader until 1) Jo Swinson has the inclination, 2) May and / or the Tories disintegrate or 3) Brexit is a roaring success and the Lib Dems need to throw their leader under a bus in order to go along with the new postive Brexit mood of the nation?

Date: Wednesday, June 28th, 2017 04:29 pm (UTC)
From: [personal profile] theandrewhickey
Vince is the leader we got *because* our Parliamentarians decided to throw the leader under the bus and get a Quitling instead, to match the new positive Brexit-supporting mood of the nation.

This wonderful sense of timing and political strategy is what has brought the Lib Dems the sustained electoral success you see today.

Date: Wednesday, June 28th, 2017 12:13 pm (UTC)
rmc28: Rachel smiling against background of trees, with newly-cut short hair (Default)
From: [personal profile] rmc28
I liked the suggestion on LibDemVoice that Ed & Jo should jobshare as leader :-P

Date: Wednesday, June 28th, 2017 01:52 pm (UTC)
sir_guinglain: (Default)
From: [personal profile] sir_guinglain
I wish that could happen too...
