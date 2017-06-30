 

The Blood is the Life for 30-06-2017

Friday, June 30th, 2017 11:00 am
Cable needs to speak up and answer questions before he gets crowned as leader
In which Nick says what I think, but much less swearily.
I posted Having a Twitter Break to my dreamwidth blog
Nick Clegg: what you will wake up to if we vote to Leave...
A reminder of Cassandra Clegg's Eve of Poll article from just before the referendum. In case you weren't depressed enough already.
RT @LordRoyKennedy: Spotted this opposite Downing Street on my way into @UKHouseofLords
21 ways to swear in Welsh
I am always open to new ways of swearing. These appear to be mostly bottom-based - fart and poo - but are still useful.
