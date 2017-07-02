About This Blog
Tweets by @miss_s_b
Charities I support:
The Survivors' Trust - donate here
DogsTrust - donate here
CAB - donate here
Miss SB by Jennie Rigg is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-No Derivative Works 2.0 UK: England & Wales License.
Based on a work at miss-s-b.dreamwidth.org.
Printed by Dreamwidth Studios, Maryland USA. Promoted by Jennie Rigg, of Brighouse, West Yorkshire.
Useful links for readers:
Interesting Posts by Me:
If Reading's not Enough:
Active Entries
- 1: State of the SB Update
- 2: The Blood is the Life for 01-07-2017
- 3: State of the SB
- 4: Another Update on the leadership race: the Coronation of St Vince?
- 5: The Blood is the Life for 23-06-2017
- 6: An Update on the Leadership Race: One up, One down, One still floating
- 7: Lib Dem Leadership Candidates: the first one has broken cover
- 8: Happy Solstice
- 9: Is £70,000 a year rich?
Expand Cut Tags
No cut tags
Style Credit
- Style: The theme layer for Jennie 2 for Basic Boxes by
Page generated Sunday, July 2nd, 2017 04:56 pm
Powered by Dreamwidth Studios